After many were on the verge of winning their first championship title since 1990 last season, they supported this season to finally become Liverpool’s year.

Winning the Champions League has been a huge success, but the Premier League title is something the Reds have never won before, although this is likely to change soon.

The Merseysiders have already won 20 of their first 21 league games this season and are 16 points ahead of their closest rivals at the time of writing.

In Football Manager 2020, you can replace Jürgen Klopp at the start of the 2019-20 season and try to replicate his success in winning the Club World Cup with more silver.

LOOK DOWN NOW: All the management tips you need for FM20!

But what exactly do you expect from the board when you sit in the hot place of the Reds?

Club Vision

HEAVY HIGH EXPECTATIONS: You will probably have to touch the ground in Liverpool.

This new feature was a huge success in FM20. Both the long-term and short-term goals for the club are displayed, which have been set by the board. This includes the style of play, financial goals and competition results.

The Liverpool board wants to maintain the “heavy metal” style of football, with attractive and offensive football being the order of the day. Given the quality of the players available, this is definitely achievable.

READ MORE: FM20: Chelsea Team Guide

The famous Melwood Academy is also an area of ​​interest to the board as they may have the best team in the present but want to keep it for the future. In addition, players under the age of 23 should be committed to the first team.

The competition goals are very high, but can be achieved if you are an experienced FM player.

In your first season, the board wants you to fight for the Premier League title, the semi-finals of the Champions League and the final of the FA Cup. The board also wants you to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Fortunately, they don’t consider the Carabao Cup, the Community Shield or the UEFA Super Cup important.

Tactical style

The FM20’s tactical options are similar to those of last year. So don’t worry if you are trying to find your way around a new system.

Given the talent Liverpool has, you should choose a style of play that meets the board’s expectations. against press is best suited because it is very intense and leaves the opposition no time to think.

Tiki-Taka and Vetrical Tiki-Taka are also recommended by the deputy managing director Peter Krawietz.

formation

BATTLE PLAN: The 4-4-2 Diamond Narrow is the first choice at FM in Anfield

Liverpool has the squad depth necessary to play most formations well.

A tight 4-4-2 is the most suitable formation according to FM, but 4-1-4-1 and 4-2-3-1 are also recommended. Jürgen Klopp plays 4-3-3, so that’s an option too, but the one that I would personally recommend is the one 4-1-4-1 So you can play Salah, Firmino and Mane in their best positions.

A back four is definitely the way to go, regardless of how you position yourself higher up in the park, because Alexander-Arnold and Robertson can do it excellently.

The 4-1-4-1 DM Wide would be your best XI Alisson in goal, with a back four from Andrew Robertson. Joe Gomez. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

READ MORE: Why Wunderkind Eduardo Camavinga is a must in FM20

Fabinho is best for that DM position, with club captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita than the two central midfielders.

The top three are natural Sadio Mane Left, Moh Salah right and Roberto Firmino as the only striker.

The top seven on the bench are Adrian (GK), Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clynne, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

key figures

Liverpool’s team is good enough to win the title, but it is far from standing out from the competition at FM. However, there are some special players on your first team, and here is the choice!

Virgil van Dijk – CA 4 Stars (178), PA 4.5 Stars (182)

ROCK AT THE BACK: Van Dijk is the highest rated center back in FM20.

Virgil van Dijk is currently the best defender in the world, which is also reflected in FM20 as his 178 Start-CA is the highest of all central defenders. The Dutchman is a real stone in the back of his mind, players almost never manage to dribble around him, and it’s no wonder why with the attributes he presents.

17 duels, 17 strengths, 18 headlines, 17 positions and 18 decisions make van Dijk a nightmare for attackers. He is also excellent at starting the attack from behind, with 16 passes, 15 first touch and 16 speed in his gorgeous locker.

Mohamed Salah – CA 4 Stars (178), PA 4.5 Stars (184)

KING OF EGYPT: Moh Salah has the highest potential ability of any Liverpool player.

Moh Salah may not have staged the Premier League as well as in previous seasons, but 14 goals and 7 assists are a great record for the Egyptian winger. Salah can also appear as a striker if Firmino is unavailable, making him an excellent win for the team.

READ MORE: FM20: Arsenal Team Guide

16 dribbles, 18 finishing, 18 accelerations, 18 speeds, 16 agility and more attributes make Salah a daunting prospect for a full back across Europe.

Sadio Mane – CA 4 Stars (177), PA 4.5 Stars (184)

CLINICAL: Mane is just 1 behind Salah at the top of the Liverpool Scoring Charts.

Sadio Mane, recently named African Footballer of the Year, is the last player on the top talent podium in Liverpool. Mane is very similar to Salah, which is a good thing as both are among the best wingers in the world.

Mane is of course on both wings and as the only striker in one side. The Senegal international also has some excellent attacking traits with 18 accelerations, 17 finals, 16 first touches, 16 dribbles and 18 paces. Catch him if you can.

Click on “Next” to continue reading!