Wolverhampton Wanderers was back in the Premier League last season with a bang.

After winning the championship last year, the wolves rose to the Europa League and the FA Cup semi-finals in 2018/19.

Nuno Espirito Santo was a revelation at Molineux because the wolves have quickly established themselves in the top half of the Premier League and are coming up to consistently challenge the big clubs.

With Football Manager 2020 you have the opportunity to take over the wolves and push them further up. Can you take her to a first big trophy since her league cup victory in 1980?

Club Vision

REALISTIC: The Wolves Board does not put too much pressure on you at the beginning of your term.

This new feature was a huge success in FM20. Both the long-term and short-term goals for the club are displayed, which have been set by the board. This includes the style of play, financial goals and competition results.

The board of the wolves wants to maintain the positive and attractive football with which the club rose from the championship to the Europa League. Given the quality of the players available, this is definitely achievable.

The Board also wants you to engage Portuguese players and high profile players to promote shirt sales and develop Mollineux youth facilities.

In your first season, the board wants you to finish in the top half of the Premier League, which is fair.

This site is not yet ready to get into the top 6. There is also a lot of emphasis on the Europa League, the board expects a minimum of quarter-finals, which is not an easy task given the level of the teams in the competition.

For the national cups, you must reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and the fourth round of the Carabao Cup to appease the board.

Tactical style

The FM20’s tactical options are similar to those of last year. So don’t worry if you are trying to find your way around a new system.

Wolves have some very talented soccer players in their books, so the playing styles you choose should go well with the board’s expectations. Gengenpress is best suited because it is very intense and leaves the opposition no time to think.

control possession and Catenaccio are also recommended by Assistant Manager Rui Pedro Silva. These will be useful for games against larger clubs.

formation

BATTLE PLAN: The 4-4-2 Diamond narrow is the first choice at FM in Molineux

Wolves don’t have the best squad depth, so you need to be careful about which formation you choose.

An arrow Diamond 4-4-2 is the most suitable formation after FM, but the 4-1-4-1 DM width and 4-2-3-1 width are also recommended.

Nuno usually plays 3-4-3, so this is also an option, but the one I would personally recommend is 4-4-2, as the club wingers aren’t the best at the start of the game.

A back four is definitely the way to go, regardless of how you position yourself higher up in the park, since a back 3 or 5 would make you too vulnerable in wide areas in the background.

Your best XI would be in the 4-4-2 narrow diamond Rui Patricio in goal, with a back four from Matt Doherty, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, and Jonny.

Ruben Neves is best for that The position, with Leander Dendoncker and Joao Moutinho than the two central midfielders. The man who plays the 10th position is Morgan Gibbs-White Who is ready for more regular football this season.

The two strikers are Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota,

The best seven on the bench are John Ruddy (GK), Jesus Vallejo, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Pedro Neto, Jordan Graham, Romain Saiss and Adama Traore.

key figures

The Wolves team is a strong competitor to the others, but a team that needs significant improvements to challenge the top six. However, there are some special players on your first team, and here’s the best of everything!

Rui Patricio – CA 4 Stars (153), PA 4.5 Stars (157)

BRICK WALL: The player of the wolves is their number 1 between the sticks

We start at the back because, according to FM, the most talented player of the wolves is surprisingly their goalkeeper. Rui Patricio signed for the wolves after promotion to the Premier League in summer 2018.

Since then, Patricio has been a strong opponent at Molineux, as he is still Portugal’s number 1 racket.

Joao Moutinho – CA 4 Stars (153), PA 4.5 Stars (155)

PASS MASTER: Moutinho is the outstanding midfielder at Wolves

João Mountiho is a player who never got his chance at a top European club, but shows in England what he’s capable of. The creative midfielder is probably the most technically talented player in the West Midlands Club.

With over 100 international matches in Portugal, he was also very successful with the Navegadores. Despite his talent, he is 32 at the start of the game, which will probably make it easier to keep him than some of the other young hotshots in your squad.

Ruben Neves – CA 4 Stars (150), PA 4.5 Stars (170)

FUTURE SUPERSTAR, LATEST GREAT: Neves is a player to stick to

Ruben Neves is a player who is already good enough to play regularly in the Champions League. With 170 PA, Neves has the highest potential of all wolves in FM20.

However, this talent is a double-edged sword, because if you step out of European competition, Neves will want to continue on, which would mean a huge loss for you. In fact, it will be difficult to keep it on your books if you don’t get into the Champions League within a few years.

Young talent

Wolves have spawned some good talents like Gibbs-White, but the strength in their present side is based on contracts from other clubs.

However, some great talents are currently working through the under 23s. These are the best wolves that are 20 years or younger.

Bruno Jordao – CA 3 Stars (112), PA 4.5 Stars (149)

Bruno Jordao didn’t have much of an impact during his loan period with Lazio, but that didn’t stop the wolves from buying him for £ 18m as part of a double purchase from Braga.

Jordao is not the standard for the Premier League, but an effective loan for a championship club.

Pedro Neto – CA 2 Stars (119) PA 3 Stars (149)

FUTURE STAR: Neto has the highest potential ability of all wolves.

Pedro Neto was the other half of the double deal that earned himself and Jordao. Unlike Jordao, Neto was a regular player for wolves this season, although you wouldn’t have expected Netos 119 CA.

Neto is a player you should consider playing reasonably regularly, as his 149 PA is as good as Moutinho when he grows up.

John Kitolano – CA 2 Stars (103), PA 3 Stars (135)

John Kitolano may not have made his Wolves debut yet, but he’s one of the talents on the side with the greatest potential. At just 19 years old at the beginning of FM20, he has plenty of time to improve his attribute, and maybe one day Jonny’s start LB status threatens him.

team report

Strengths Weaknesses One to one Total deep youth partnerships Finishing Natural Fitness Crossing Rushing Out (tendency) Transfer budget Communication Aerial Reach Handling

squad dynamics

This is how the players fit into your wolves.

Team leader: Conor Coady, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves

Influential players; Matt Doherty, Rui Patricio, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss and Ryan Bennett

The dynamic shows the dressing room atmosphere and hierarchy in your club. It is important to keep the team leaders and influential players in the club happy. More playing time and big contracts with other players can make them jump up the ranks. So keep an eye on this tab so you understand how your team fits together.

It shouldn’t be difficult for wolves to keep Coady and Moutinho happy, but Neves could prove to be a problem. Clubs that play regularly in the Champions League will want to buy the Portuguese midfielder as he improves from season to season. Jimenez, Jota and Boly will also be difficult to pin down in the coming seasons.

transfer market

Starting budget for the transfer: £ 15 million

Remaining wage budget: £ 81,000 a week

Wolves have a low transfer budget compared to many Premier League clubs, especially those at the top end. This is thanks to the amount spent in the summer transfer window of last year. No fewer than 18 players were bought for fees up to £ 30m.

First team attacks midfielder

There aren’t many positions that need improvement, but the weakest is most likely the Central Attacking Midfielder (AMC).

Gibbs-White is a perspective for the future, but not a player of the quality of his environment. Changing the transfer budget can change £ 15m up to £ 20m. However, you don’t have much space to buy a great player.

SOLID OPTION: Otavio is the kind of player that wolves need at AMC.

Otavio of Porto is a cheap, young player of the quality that offensive midfield wolves need. Otavio can also play on both wings, which means that you can use him and Traore in some games.

He can probably be bought for around £ 22.5m and wages less than £ 50,000 a week to keep his budget. With a current ability of 140 and a potential to grow to 155, Otavio is a bargain for this price!

Although Otavio is not Portuguese, he is Brazilian and would easily fit into his new surroundings. However, you have to fend off Valencia for its services, which can cause problems.

Alternative options

player Age society country CA / PA value wageStuart Armstrong 27 Southampton Scotland £ 132/150 £ 17m £ 50k Solly March 24 Brighton England £ 130/141 £ 16m £ 32k Jose Campana 26Levante Spain £ 142/150 £ 15.75 £ 25k Dani Olmo 21 Dinamo Spain £ 141/169 £ 15.5k £ 4.1k Tom Cairney 28 Fulham Scotland £ 130/140 £ 15m

While other areas of the page need coverage and strength in depth (e.g. DL), no one else can be bought at the start of the game, so you have to wait at least until the January transfer window for another chance.

contracts

The wolves’ contract is not bad at the beginning of FM20, but there is still work to be done in the coming seasons to keep the team together. Joao MoutinhoThe contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 season and should be tied to a two-year contract as soon as possible. He has a few more years.

By the end of 2022 Gibbs-White. Patricio. Dendoncker. Saiss. Boly and iotaAll deals end, so you have to negotiate with these players. However, Neves, Neto, Jimenez, and Coady commit to long-term deals, so there’s not much to fear on their front.

finances

The wolves’ financial situation is not as bad as it may seem at first, but it is not good. The club’s balance will be around £ 0 at the end of 2020 before debt will drop to £ 50m by the end of the 2021/22 season.

On a positive note, the total wages and total expenses remain relatively constant, but sales will not increase dramatically.

If you win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League, the financial situation will improve. If things stay as they are, the wolves’ budget cannot increase.

Break in the top six

The Wolves finished seventh on their return to the Premier League last season, and their next goal will logically be to improve that. However, this will be extremely difficult as the financial strength of the top 6 teams means your Wolves team must outperform Tottenham and Manchester United.

Continued qualification for the Europa League will be difficult in itself, although winning the competition will qualify hikers for the Champions League. However, it will be very difficult as the teams at the peak of the Europa League are as good as most UCL clubs.

Although this is not on the agenda, building a new stadium and moving Molineux is the best way to increase revenue. However, it is a huge investment.

Full wolves player ratings

playerAgePosrolemandatoryrole capabilityCA / PALine-upRui Patricio31GKSKDefend4 star153 / 157Matt Doherty27D / WB (R) WBSupport3.5 star143 / 153Conor Coady26D (C), DM, M (C) BPDStopper3 star138 / 145Willy Boly28D (C) BPDDefend3 star143 / 147Lonnyuben Nev (22) DLPSupport3.5 stars150 / 170Leander Dendoncker24D (C), DM, M (C) BBMSupport3 stars140 / 150Joao Moutinho32M / AM (C) DLPSupport4 stars153 / 155Morgan Gibbs-White19M / AM (C.5) APAttb star125 / 140-170Diogo Jota22AM ( ), ST (C) IWSupport3 star147 / 164Raul Jimenez28ST (C) PFSupport3.5 star147 / 154Replacement & reservesJohn Ruddy32GKSKDefend2.5 Star127 / 145Jordan Graham24M (L), AM (RL) IWSupport2 Star104 / 125Ryan Bennett29D (C) BPDDefend2.5 Star128 / 132Pedro Neto19AM (RLC), ST (C) IWSupport2.5 Star119 / 149Patrick Cort3R1313Patrick Cort3R13137 Vinagre20D / WB / M / AM (L) CWBSupport2.5 star128 / 140-170Adama Traore23WB / M (R), AM (RL) WAttack3 star137 / 145Romain Saiss29D (C), DM, M (C) DLPDefend2.5 star127 / 133Phil Ofosu-Ayeh27D / WB (R) WBDefend2 star115 / 120