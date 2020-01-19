Barcelona is one of the true giants of Europe and one of the most successful sports teams of the 21st century.

The Catalan club has won ten La Liga titles and four Champions League titles since 2000, but the names associated with the club can outshine even recent successes. From Johan Cruyff to Rivaldo, Pep Guardiola and of course Lionel Messi, they have long been associated with the best football players and managers in world football.

In Football Manager 2020, Barcelona doesn’t offer a story about money, it gives you the ability to manage the best player in football and fight for the biggest football prizes right away.

Can you handle the pressure?

Club Vision

WIN EVERYTHING: Expectations for Barcelona are high

This new feature was a huge success in FM20. It is both a short term and a long term goal for the club under your leadership, as determined by the board.

It includes game style goals, financial goals, and competitive results with rising expectations each year of your tenure.

The expectations in Barcelona are understandably high.

You have to win both the La Liga title and the Champions Cup. It’s not going to be an easy task and you may be forgiven for the semi-finals, but if you don’t win either of the two competitions, it could lead to your termination.

Club culture requires you to have possession of the ball and attack football, engage highly respected players, and develop players who use the club’s youth system.

Tactical style

It would be a soccer crime to not play a version of Tiki-Taka in Barcelona. There are many other tactical styles that could suit this team, but possession of the ball against pressure or control is not entirely correct.

Use Tiki-Taka as the main style but with vertical tiki-taka as a more direct form of attacking in a second tactical slot would be a smart move.

formation

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Barcelona & Tiki-Taka belong together

The 4-1-4-1 DM wide fits this team perfectly, thanks to their star trio of strikers and dominant midfielders.

Your start XI should work Marc-André ter Stegen in goal, with a back four from Sergio Roberto. Gerard Pique. Clemente Lenglet, and Jordi Alba,

Sergio Busquets should sit in front of the defenders as the low-lying playmaker while Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie De Jong Take on the role of the roaming playmaker and the attacking playmaker.

Your front three consist of Lionel Messi on the right, Antoine Griezmann left and Luis Suarez lead the line.

On the bench you should have Neto, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal, Arthur, Riqui Puig and Ousmane Dembele.

key figures

Barca has many top-class players who would form the starting eleven for any team. Who are you?

Lionel Messi – CA 5 Stars (195), PA 5 Stars (199)

What is really to be said about Lionel Messi? With over 650 goals, six Ballon d’Or prizes, six European gold shoes and the 2014 Golden World Cup ball, he is the club’s most successful scorer.

He is the best player in FM20. With a maximum of 20 points for dribbling, finishing, passing, technique, decisions, determination, intuition, farsightedness, flexibility and balance, he is simply incredible.

Luis Suarez – CA 4.5 stars (180), PA 4.5 stars (188)

The Uruguayan striker first became known to Ajax before moving to Liverpool in 2011. After hitting the Premier League for fun, he moved to Barcelona in 2014 for £ 65m and was still hooked up.

In Football Manager 2020, he’s an elite striker. 18 finishing, 17 technique and 17 off-the-ball, he can find the right place in the box and finish with confidence.

Antoine Griezmann – CA 4.5 stars (179), PA 4.5 stars (182)

The French star started his career at Real Sociedad, but became more popular after moving to Atletico Madrid in 2014. After years of speculation, he finally moved massively to Barcelona in 2019 to pay the enormous fee of around £ 112m.

At ST, AML and AMC, Griezmann is a matter of course and an amazing talent. With 19 first touches, 18 degrees and 17 dribbles, he is deadly, while his 18 off the ball, 17 flair and 16 visions make him a strong creative force.

