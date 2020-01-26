Football fans flock to the Miami Beach Convention Center for Super Bowl experiences - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Miami Beach Convention Center stage is ready for football fans to touch and participate in just over a week before Super Bowl 54.

7News cameras showed NFL fans of all ages watching the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday afternoon.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen here, but it’s amazing,” said one participant.

Before the big showdown next Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium, event goers had the opportunity to be interactive.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s probably the biggest event in America,” said former NFL player Anquan Boldin.

The fans threw soccer balls, scored goals, took pictures with mascots and even watched how soccer balls are made.

“It’s a great experience. Even the helmets outside are gold colored,” said one participant.

You also had to see some serious tribulation as all past 53 Super Bowl rings are on display.

Football-motivated art by the artist Joe Iurato is also on display.

“We brought the artwork to Miami, to different locations, and photographed it to give it context,” said Iurato. “Take the past and merge it with the present.”

The main attraction, however, is the official Vince Lombardi Trophy. The fans had the rare opportunity to experience the brilliant award up close.

“It’s nice to have the NFL down here. Children love it, I love it,” said one participant. “It’s there for everyone, you know, it’s a good time.”

The Super Bowl Experience will remain open until February 2nd. More information can be found here.

WSVN coverage of Super Bowl 54 begins next Sunday at 8 a.m. in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.