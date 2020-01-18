Food writer Alison Roman does not play my job on 'Wait wait ... Don't Tell Me!' : NPR







PETER SAGAL, ​​HOST:

And now the game in which people with valuable skills have absolutely no chance to use them. It is called Not My Job. Alison Roman worked in restaurants on both coasts, but didn’t like it. It wasn’t until she quit that job and started writing recipes for Bon Appetit and the New York Times that she discovered she had a great talent – coming up with food that people didn’t just enjoy eating. They like to cook it. She was responsible for what social media called the stew, the cookie and the dip.

Alison Roman, the chef, welcome to …

ALISON ROMAN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: … The radio program.

(CHEERING)

ROMAN: Thank you.

SAGAL: So what did I say true – that you started working in restaurants in the food biz?

ROMAN: Yes, I did. And I really enjoyed it at first. And I think it was around six or seven years old that you realized I was hoping to find another way.

SAGAL: And how long have you been interested in food? Were you one of those children who always wanted to cook?

ROMAN: No, not before I was in high school. And I started joking that I used cooking as a way not to do homework. I felt that – the question I would get if my parents came home – they would say, did you do your homework? And I would say no, but I ate. And that gave me a little time. But in the end I had to be both. But…

SAGAL: I understand.

ROMAN: It was a procrastination instrument, it sounds like.

SAGAL: I have never been able to understand how your cookbook authors keep coming up with new recipes, because not – have we not thought of that?

ROMAN: (Laughter) I always think about that. It is basically everything I think of. So thanks for stinging that fear.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMEIN: But yes, I worry – that is often said, that it all happened. But I think food is interesting enough to come up with an occasional thing. You’re upset, ha, I’ve never thought of that, and I’ve never seen it, and – they’re kind of songs, right? Such as, there are only so many sizes or notes. And you hope that the only combination that you come up with has a unique place in the world.

SAGAL: So you’re pretty familiar. You – you made a chickpea stew that everyone made and published on Instagram. You have to go into the “Today” show and get it – called the stew. Did that …

ROMAN: Yes.

SAGAL: Did you surprise that?

ROMAN: I was absolutely surprised because I had been writing recipes for so long. And I had released my first cookbook, and I had a recipe called salted butter chocolate chunk of shortbread cookies …

SAGAL: Yes.

ROMAN: … What a real mouthful is. And that was actually the first to become so popular. And I always say that I don’t think that could be a stew without the cookies.

SAGAL: Right. So you’ve had the cookie. You’ve had this stew.

ROMAN: Uh-huh.

SAGAL: Now you have the dip. That is in your new book.

ROMAN: Yes.

SAGAL: Yes. So when people come to your house, do they have very high expectations of what you can offer them? Do you…

ROMAN: No, not anymore because they are my friends. They know me. They know…

SAGAL: Right.

ROMAN: I am an absolute mess. They are people waiting in line to talk to you. And I don’t know, I don’t know. I think (laughter).

SAGAL: We’re going to Alison’s house. I expect that we will try the leftovers.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Exactly. They are, oh, what, like, do you have slop from your photo shoot that we can steal from?

SAGAL: You are on the New York Times cookery website, which I personally really enjoy and always use. And, as you know for sure, you can choose recipes, search for recipes, find recipes, including your recipes. And there are comments about it. Have you ever read the comments?

ROMAN: You know, I’m not trying to do it. I think it can be useful, especially if they are worried about a working recipe or a problem with something. But for the most part I try to stay away because it makes me too excited. I have invested too emotionally in these things.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROMEIN: But yes, I mean, I think the cooking community is great, because people constantly make their own dishes and give their own spin to things that I fully, fully support. But I think if you criticize something after you have not followed instructions or have not followed the recipe, you should not address me for that, you know? I told you what to do.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: (unintelligible).

SAGAL: Have you ever – where you were, wait a minute. I didn’t realize that I was getting nervous here.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Have you ever, like, gone – did you ever – because I’m sure you can do it – went to the website and, like, posted a comment like, you know, shut up, your philistine or something … .

ROMAN: No, no, no. That would be bad for me – for me and for everyone who does what I do. I think – I try to be friendly …

HELEN HONG: This is why you need a secret account …

SAGAL: Yes.

HONG: … Like a secret …

SAGAL: Like Pierre Delecto from Mitt Romney.

HONG: Yes, as a stealth account …

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: … That you can go ahead and not be catty like yourself.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROMAN: Exactly, precisely (laughter).

SAGAL: Well, Alison Roman, it’s a pleasure talking to you. We invited you here to play a game that we will play this time …

ROMAN: Yes.

SAGAL: … Calling …

BILL KURTIS: Cooking The Books.

ROMAN: Ooh, OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know a lot about cooking. But what about cooking books – that is, financial fraud?

ROMAN: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Oh, my God. OK.

SAGAL: We are going to ask you three questions about different frauds in history. Choose two correctly – you win our prize for one of our listeners – the voice of their choice on their voicemail. Bill, who does Alison Roman play for?

KURTIS: Carrie Martin (ph) from Washington, D.C.

SAGAL: Are you ready to play?

ROMAN: Oh, excellent.

SAGAL: Here we go.

ROMAN: Yes, absolutely done.

SAGAL: Now, one of the very first recorded financial fraud occurred in the second century AD when members of the Roman Praetorian Guard had an arrangement in which they sold something to investors? A, the Colosseum; B, the Roman alphabet; or C, the entire empire.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Oh, god. I’m going with the whole empire. I’m going with C.

SAGAL: You are right, Alison.

(SOUND OF BELL)

SAGAL: You went for the entire enchilada.

ROMAN: Oh, great.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: They …

ROMAN: What a relief.

SAGAL: They killed the emperor – the Praetorian guard did it, and then they announced that whoever paid the most would become the next emperor. And they even have someone to pay them for the equivalent of a billion dollars. But it turns out to be rich – not theirs to sell, what they discovered when they were executed by the real next emperor.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Yikes.

SAGAL: Yes. Bad idea. Okay. Here is your next question. One of the biggest fraudsters ever is a man named Count Victor Lustig. He actually wrote a book with instructions about being a scammer. Did he ever earn hundreds of thousands of dollars selling something to his unsuspecting brands? Was it, A, the Eiffel Tower; B, the spirit of Abraham Lincoln; or C, the brain of William Shakespeare?

ROMAN: I mean, I don’t want to go with two Cs in a row, but that’s my instinct – is doing C.

SAGAL: You are going to say he sold William Shakespeare’s brain to these unsuspecting people.

ROMAN: Yes.

SAGAL: No. It was actually the Eiffel Tower.

ROMAN: Oh. Damn it. OK.

SAGAL: He not only sold the Eiffel Tower, he also sold it twice.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Wow. OK.

SAGAL: He pretended to be a government official and said the Eiffel Tower was about to be demolished and sold for two hundred thousand dollars to two different scrap metal dealers.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Wow.

SAGAL: OK. If you get the latter right, you win everything. In 2017, a Arkansas government employee deceived the state with hundreds of thousands of dollars, using government money to buy what? A, a BMW with the license plate I do fraud; B …

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Some people like that. B, a big …

ROMAN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: B, a large piece of granite so that she could have “the biggest rock in Little Rock …”

NON-IDENTIFIED PUBLIC MEMBER: Yes.

ROMAN: No, nobody likes that.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: One man likes it, but he sounds drunk.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or C, a tuxedo for her dog.

(CHEERING)

HONG: Many people like that.

ROMAN: I’m going with C (unintelligible).

SAGAL: That’s exactly right.

(SOUND OF BELL)

SAGAL: Someone darkened …

HONG: Yay.

SAGAL: … Funds to buy a tuxedo for her dog. The dog is a pug and looked cute.

(LAUGHTER)

ROMAN: Oh, I love it.

ROMAN: Bill, how did Alison Roman do during our quiz?

KURTIS: Two out of three are right, and that means, Alison, you win our game.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

ROMAN: Thank you.

SAGAL: Alison Roman is the author of a cookbook and columnist for The New York Times. Her latest cookbook, “Nothing Special”, is now available.

Alison Roman, thank you very much for participating in WAIT WAIT … don’t tell me.

(APPLAUSE)

ROMAN: Thank you very much.

SAGAL: Thank you very much, Alison.

TOM BODETT: Well done.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “EVERYONE EATS WHEN THEY COME TO MY HOME”)

CAB CALLOWAY: (Sings) Take a banana, Hannah. Try the salami, Tommy. Grab the gravy, Davy. Everyone eats when they come home to me. Try a tomato, Plato.

SAGAL: Within a minute, the Olympic Village is great in our Listener Limerick Challenge game. Call 1 888 WAIT WAIT to join us in the air. We’ll be right back with more from WAIT WAIT … Don’t tell me about NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are urgently made by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not have the final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The leading record of NPR programming is the audio recording.