Food stalls from the victory of Michigan basketball in Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines faced a massive test without Zavier Simpson (suspension) and Isaiah Livers (injury) on Tuesday evening, but were able to get together and find a way to do the job in a difficult situation.

The Wolverines beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7:14, 2: 8 B1G) on Tuesday evening 12: 8 and 3: 6. It’s also Michigan’s first real street win of the season.

Michigan started with David DeJulius, Eli Brooks, Franz Wagner, Brandon Johns and Jon Teske on the grid, with DeJulius at the helm instead of Simpson.

Brooks and Wagner led the way with 20 and 18 points, respectively, while Johns had one of the best evenings in his career with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolverines fought offensively a little early and had some defensive rounds (in addition to the unusually good shooting of a statistically lower opponent), but were able to climb into the locker room at 40-35.

In the second half Michigan retreated, Johns was late and the talent gap between Wolverines and Huskers was visible. Nebraska took the lead at 52:50 at one point, before Michigan took the lead at 21: 6 and took the lead at 71:56 in five minutes.

takeaways

Given the emotions of the past few days, a losing streak of four games and two defeats, head coach Juwan Howard is the first praise of the night. His program is to drink misadventures out of the fire right now, and his staff have done a tremendous job preparing his team to take to the streets and a team without an experienced captain and point guard and basically another captain to win in Livers. Nebraska is a lazy basketball team, but it had all the ingredients for leveling. The season is by no means reversed, but they had to have it and they got it.

John’s energy in this game was huge and if he got a longer run instead of Livers again, Michigan could really use more of it. It helped to have an athletic edge over almost every other player in Nebraska, but it was fun watching him go about his business.

Wagner is at his best when he goes into the basket, and that was also evident in this game. He’s still struggling to shoot from the outside, but little by little we see more of the guy we think is going to get ahead. He also has the classic Wagner trash talking gene.

DeJulius started at the point, but it was actually Brooks who handled the ball down the track. Any of these guys could start at Point Guard next year, but Brooks was the better of the two in the game. He had a great game and seems to have averted it from his recent slump.

Teske was not as important as I thought he would be in this game. He ended the 4v7 shootout with just 9 points, though he didn’t have a Nebraska player taller than 6-foot-9. It seemed like he was going to be able to move forward and possibly be the focus of the crime this year as Howard has experience with bigs, but it just hasn’t happened consistently.

Too many simple buckets left over by the Wolverines tonight. The shooting rates and the end result will tell a slightly different story, but this was probably closer than it should have been. It helps when Nebraska hits shots that it never does from the area.

The lineups were predictably weird tonight with Simpson and Livers, but it was particularly interesting to see that not only Colin Castleton was the first Big to come off the bench, but CJ Baird with newcomer Cole Bajema didn’t come into play at all.

Next up for Michigan on Saturday is Madison Square Garden, which will host a home game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 4:30 p.m. ET.