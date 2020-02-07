Food security: Governor Ortom meets Agriculture Minister Nanono

The Federal Government is to support Benue State in expanding the agricultural value chain, creating more jobs for young people and improving food security.

This was the outcome of a meeting in Abuja on Friday between Governor Samuel Ortom and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

The meeting focused on various aspects of the cooperation between the Federal Government and the Benue State in the development of the agricultural value chain from cultivation to processing and packaging to distribution.

Governor Ortom said that if agriculture is used well, it will be able to solve the unemployment problem in Nigeria.

He said that the agricultural subsector deserves the same attention from governments at all levels as the oil industry.

The governor said that when young people become employed through agriculture, the crimes are drastically minimized.

Governor Ortom expressed Benue State’s willingness to work with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure food security in the country.

The minister, Alhaji Nanono, assured Governor Ortom that the federal government was ready to support the state in implementing its agricultural development efforts through various programs.

He said the government was determined to encourage private sector participation in the sub-sector to boost the economy.

Governor Ortom was appointed by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Timothy Ijir, and other senior government officials.