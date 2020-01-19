Focus on saving GHAMRO from our indefinite ban - Stonebwoy tells Rex Omar

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from the VGMA program, removed from the whole last year, and asked to return the plaques after disrupting the event.

Music veteran Rex Omar calls on the board of directors of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which is not yet constituted, not to lift the ban imposed on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

His call did not go well with Stonebwoy because the artist asked the veteran to focus instead on raising the image of the Ghana Music Rights Organization of which he is the president.

Rex Omar speaking on 3FM had argued that the two artists are no bigger than the Ghanaian music industry, so the ban should not be lifted.

He also noted that they are not larger than the industry … if we allow them to be larger than the industry, we have no industry, forget it. The principles must be maintained.

But in responding to this suggestion, Stonebwoy indicated in 3FM Showbiz 927 that Rex Omar’s concern should rather be how to manage the affairs of GHAMRO, since the rights holders have not yet duly benefited from their sweat since taking office.

“I think he is the boss of GHAMRO or whatever. He has work to do at GHAMRO. He can actually leave the VGMA case to VGMA, except that he is on the board, ”he told the host of MzGee.