Focus on rebuilding your life – Churchill advises ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

The recent post by Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh, appears to be an indirect shot at the latter.

Churchill advised his followers to stop looking for a partner and to focus on their lives through hard work and determination.

According to the clever businessman, the right partner will find the way to you at the right time.

The part that Internet users find as a direct message

It was for her ex-wife when he instructed the followers to focus on reconstruction

Your life.

However, his contribution is the truth about life

in connection with the separation from him and Tonto Dikeh when he moved on

another woman, while Tonto has been a singer since the split.

He may have followed Tonto’s gimmicks on social media and think this is unnecessary, but he needs to draw their attention to rebuilding their lives.

“Stop looking for a partner. Concentrate on your goals and rebuild your life. The right person will eventually find the way to you. ” he said.

