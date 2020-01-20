The ritual marks the start of the printing of documents relating to the 2020-21 Union budget. It will present its second budget after the post-election budget presented in July 2019.

All secretaries from the Ministry of Finance, CBDT, CBIC heads and other key budget and staff officials participated in the Halwa event.

The Union budget should include investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, agriculture, irrigation, mobility, health, water, when it is presented on February 1.

While GDP growth fell to 4.5% in the last quarter, the government aims to stimulate demand and revive the economy and how it will be done remains to be seen.

The annual tradition of the Ministry of Finance is observed a few days before the presentation of the budget. The “halwa” (dessert), prepared in a huge iron container, is served to all ministry staff as well as to the Minister of Finance.

After the ceremony, the employees involved in the budget preparation process are escorted to the basement of the North Block for a quarantine of 10 days and do not leave until the Minister of Finance presents the budget to Parliament.

This is done to ensure that there is no leakage of information on the Union budget before its presentation.

