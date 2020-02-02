“FM, don’t be afraid of my questions”: Rahul Gandhi Stings Govt on Job Creation

The congress leader used the hashtag “JawaabDoMantriJi” to make his point clear.

File photo of congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directed the government on the issue of unemployment on Monday and said it has “failed” miserably to create jobs for the country’s youth.

He said that the Union’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, should not be afraid to answer questions he asked on behalf of the youth, to whom the government must answer.

“Minister of Finance, do not be afraid of my questions. I ask these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, to answer who your responsibility is,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The youth of the country wants work and unfortunately your government has not been able to offer the same,” he said.

The leader of the congress used the hashtag “JawaabDoMantriJi” to make his point clear.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.