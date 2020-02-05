Flying Solo this V-day? With these 7 self-care items you like to stay inside

When some people think of Valentine’s Day, they think of the word ‘love’. I, on the other hand, think of the word ‘about’. Like in: overbooked restaurants, overhyped specials, exaggerated gestures – over it. To be honest, I believe that a bottle of good wine and a bag of sour cream and onion chips (I’ll settle for salt and vinegar but I will NOT be happy with it) makes for a more romantic V-Day than any other wildly overpriced getaway .

That’s why I think it’s my duty (yes, duty) to share Team SG’s favorite choices with you to help you get the most out of a luxury night.

Whether you’re flying solo or just failing to find a relaxed way to ask your new beau to hang on the 14th (“Oh, Friday is the 14th? I literally didn’t even realize; that’s so weird !! “), these seven items make you happy that you are locked up indoors.

A nice comforter

I once read a quote on the wall of a bar bathroom that said, “If you lie on your death bed, you never say” I wish I had slept more time “and I said: Pshhhh, I speak for yourself, bar wall!

So humor me for a moment and imagine being completely blown up in a downy comforter that mimics a state of worn-out bliss, simply luxurious in the absolute joy of unbridled laziness.

…Are you still awake? Excellent. Stay with me for a second.

If this sounds like the V-Day paradise you’re looking for, check out the eucalyptus comforters from the earth-friendly bedding brand Buffy. Choose from one of their two options: The Cloud – their OG, plastic-filled water bottle and eucalyptus-lined fluff bomb from a blanket, or The Breeze – their 100% eucalyptus innovation made for the hot sleepers among us.

Either way, you support the planet and your irrefutable right to relax.

An oil diffuser

Have a friend whose hospitality you repeatedly abused because their place is just like that. Damn. cozy? No?? Cool, not me either.

But there is just something about houses with essential oil diffusers that make them absolutely impossible to leave. Turns out that you too could spend time in your own apartment (what a concept) with the help of this groundbreaking, mood-enhancing ethereal oil diffuser. I mean, you might as well consider considering how much you spend on rent, right?

The good news is that these diffusers are super easy to use. Just add water and 8-10 drops of your favorite essential oil and you are good2go. This one from ASAKUKI also serves as a humidifier, what sounds like something that a responsible adult should probably own anyway?

Headphones to keep everyone out

There are moments in the life of a girl she will never forget. For me it’s the first time I tried truffle butter, the first “you up?” – Text ever received, and the day I tried noise-canceling Bose headphones.

If, like me, your main coping mechanism is to pretend that you are the only survivor in an apocalypse movie, these babies will change your life forever. They block everything. The excessively loud footsteps of your upstairs neighbors, the drunken closing time yells from the bar below your apartment, actually all unwanted natural and / or man-made interference. Moreover, they make each song sound about 40,000 times better (including the new Jonas Brothers bop, say ‘).

Put on your favorite jam, see yourself dancing in a big mirror and block V-Day riff-raff forever.

A new characteristic odor

I’m a loser for everything that is experimental, and when a Byredo store employee recently gave me a scent and told me that I could call it myself (!!), I knew that I would walk on it for weeks.

And here we are. I’m actually your Co-Star app.

In essence, Byredo has just re-launched its “nameless” scent for V-Day 2020. The concept is that we all have our own associations when it comes to scents, so why not let the smell be defined in our own words? (SPOILER WARNING: mine had a combination of fresh grass and musk, but I also spent my childhood smelling scented markings in my nose, so … grain of salt).

Spray it around in your room on February 14 and enjoy the moment of personal nostalgia that you have chosen. You can also make your own scent label with sticky letters that come in your package – a big bonus for all my control freaks there (I see you!)

Order this online or do it really like yours and spend 45 minutes in the store by asking the seller to “spritz” you repeatedly while making up joke names that nobody is laughing at. Your decision.

A skin TLC kit

I don’t care who you are, it’s 2020 and taking care of your skin is your right and privilege – especially if the products you use are clean, good for your ingredients.

Blume is a cool new brand that was originally created for people in puberty, but the team soon realized that most of us are still struggling with the same things we did when we were 13 (me?! Absolutely not!) And adjusted accordingly.

To be honest, I don’t know anything about you, but not only am I still very much in love with Disney’s Aladdin (the animated, obvs); I also still suffer from nice acne attacks that started around the same time as said crush.

This lil ‘kit comes with the brand’s gentle face wash, their insanely smelling Meltdown face oil and a jade roll. Tip, throw this small tool in the freezer for an hour before use, and your life may change forever.

Delicious chocolate

I promised myself that I would not put chocolate on this list because (if not otherwise) I would cling a millennial to her sense of originality, but … I mean … I love chocolate.

Seattle Chocolate has just released temporary truffle bars (yes, I said TRUFFLE BARS) for the V-Day holiday, and the flavors sound so annoyingly good that I can’t recommend it.

For clarity’s sake, I do not suggest that you buy this for someone.

I suggest you buy these for yourself (yes, heart pack and so on), send them to yourself (preferably to your office) so that they arrive on V-Day and inhale them in one hand in a delicious, calorie-driven sitting .

What flavors do we work with here? We’re talking about: Sparkling Mimosa (dark chocolate, hints of orange and champagne), Pretzel + Peanut (apparently this has hints of stout that frankly drools me on my laptop), and Baby Cakes. The last one that I assume will be my favorite fries: milk chocolate truff-Bs – that is what I now call truffle bars – with a red confetti “meltaway” center I mean WHAT.

Euphorics

Let’s face it – when you’re in for V-Day, you want a well-stocked fridge. Normally I would be the first to tell you that this means alcohol. But today I’m throwing you a curveball.

I am extremely obsessed with the surf of Kin Euphorics, a dream from the 70s of fever. But what is it? Well, a “euphoric” is meant to influence your neurochemistry by using a combination of nootropics (a combination of both man-made and natural compounds such as melatonin, 5-HTP and I-tryptophan that apparently have a positive influence on you brain), adaptogens (things like reishi mushroom, Rhodiola rosea and passionflower) and botanicals (ingredients such as oak, clove, ginger, cinnamon, chili, hibiscus, licorice, etc.)

OK. That was MANY. The point is that whether it’s a placebo effect or a little more scientific, these elixirs can help you become zen or boost (for the aforementioned front-of-mirror dance party) and won’t come up with the side effects of excessive use of alcohol .

Personally, I think it’s great that their gift sets ($ 55- $ 111) are equipped with a handy take-away flask (or I finally choose to sneak cheap tequila into cinemas … another story). Fill that bottle, wave yourself in your Buffy comforter, put on those noise-canceling headphones, inhale your sweet self-styled aroma, and I swear you’ll never be home again on February 14.

<noscript><iframe src="https://theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1222977974766645256&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1222977974766645256" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.