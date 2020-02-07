‘Flyest Fables’, podcast series with new fables for the 21st century: NPR

Morgan Givens shares with Noel King of NPR that his nephew was the inspiration behind Flyest Fables, a podcast series that tells fiction stories for children, but is not limited to them alone.







NOEL KING, HOST:

We are living in times of anxiety. Do you remember last month when many of us were worried that the United States and Iran were going to war? My sister sent me a text message at that time and told me that my 10 year old niece and my 8 year old nephew came home from the school and asked: will there be a Third World War? Our anxieties are often the anxieties of children. So how to help a stressed child relax? Morgan Givens thinks a lot about this. He tells stories in a podcast he created called Flyest Fables. Their episodes usually begin with a child who has a real-world problem, such as bullying or a sick parent. In one episode, a boy named Jaleel (ph) feels relieved to get home for the day. But then his father calls him.

(SOUND OF PODCAST, “FURNITURE FABRICS”)

MORGAN DA: (Like Jaleel’s father) Your mother and I would like to talk to you for a second.

His shoulders sank. He had been so close to some peace. But he turned the corner toward the kitchen anyway. And his parents sat there awkwardly, almost as if they weren’t sure where to start or how to talk to their own son. And he felt a rising wave of anxiety in his chest, blowing his heartbeat as he watched them.

(Like Jaleel’s father) You know that things have not been well lately between your mother and me. And we …

(Like Jaleel’s mom) Jaleel, honey, your father and I, we love you so much. Remember that, okay? And we also love each other, but sometimes, baby, sometimes, things don’t always work.

(Like Jaleel) Mom, what are you saying?

(Like Jaleel’s mom) Me and your dad, we’re going to divorce.

KING: Am I right that you are doing all the voices?

DAN: I’m doing all the voices.

KING: How are you doing all this? I am fascinated by this …

DA: (laughs).

KING: … Because it sounds perfect.

GIVENS: I think maybe it’s because I grew up in a family of storytellers.

KING: Yes? Tell me about them.

DAN: Yes. So, my family can’t get together and just tell a story and say, oh, I went to the store and the cashier told me X, Y and Z. They go into the house and say my mom is telling me about this ATM. And she said, they won’t believe what happened to me in this store. Like, she gets very lively. It’s like, and then the cashier looked at me and said: Mrs. Givens, we don’t have the 87 cents to return. And then, she, she …

(LAUGHTER)

DAN: She, like, becomes these characters. And I think I grew up on that. I tried, like Antoine’s mother, to get that much out of my mother.

KING: Can you make Antoine’s mother’s voice for listeners who haven’t heard her?

DAN: Yes. Then Antoine’s mother is a very kind and loving woman. But Antoine got a little affectionate with her. He replied. And she just looked at him, and she said: Antoine, do I look like one of your little friends? And if you are an American black child …

KING: You know what that is.

DA: … If your mom says, do I look like one of your little friends? – the answer is no. I’m sorry. My fault.

(LAUGHTER)

GIVENS: You know, so I tried to attract the people I know to these characters.

KING: Your characters are dealing with some serious things …

DAN: Yes.

KING: … homelessness, intimidation …

DAN: Yes.

KING: … Divorce …

DAN: Yes.

KING: … Illness. It is a show for children.

DICE: it is.

KING: Why have all those difficult things in a children’s show?

DICE: I put it there because I dealt with difficult things as a child. My parents were divorced. I am a black trans man. I had to solve that. And I have the feeling that just because, our refusal or inability to talk about some things does not mean that we shouldn’t. It does not mean that these young people are not going to deal with it. And then it’s a, how do we give them a framework for how to deal with that? How do we help them understand that they are not to blame for their parents’ divorce? And I understand that these problems are heavy and can be heavy. And I tried to approach them in a way that is still sensitive and safe for young people. But these are problems that we have to address.

KING: Issues like doubt. And here, remember, the show is called Flyest Fables. Then each episode becomes magic. There is a character called Princess Keisha. His mother, the queen, is very sick. And Keisha has to leave the house and find a cure. It is a long and brutal journey.

(SOUND OF PODCAST, “FURNITURE FABRICS”)

DAN: Keisha rose from the ground.

(Like Keisha) I can do this. I know that I can. I just have to figure out how.

It would be very easy to turn around, go back home and admit defeat. And she wanted so much. The mantra echoed like a song in his head coming toward her from the desert winds.

(Singing) Turn around. Turn around. There is something behind you. Turn around, turn around. This thing will defeat you.

Keisha shook his mind and kept his eyes firmly on the mountain that seemed so large and immovable, the mountain that contained the salvation of his mother and the entire Kingdom of Orleans.

(Like Keisha) My mother, who is the reason I am here. I will not turn around.

KING: How much of these characters are based on your life?

DAN: Oh, they all have a bit.

KING Yes.

DAN: Sometimes, I feel like I’m working on some of the difficult things that I went through as a child. Like, I am writing this love letter to my nephew, for whom I created it but also for me.

KING: How old is your nephew?

DAN: My nephew just turned 4. He is wild (laughs).

KING: I just turned, what’s his name?

KING: His name is Mason Thomas (ph). However, he thinks it’s Miles Morales, Spider-Man.

(LAUGHTER)

DA: You can’t tell him it isn’t. And I just, like, I’m like, live your dream, little man, you know?

KING: And you started writing these stories for him.

DICE: I did it.

KING: Why? What was the need you identified?

DAN: I did it for him, one, because he wanted me to start building the framework to understand the power in the world and how it interacts. But I wanted him to have these stories that I would always have to guide him and that he would simply be there when I wasn’t there or when my brother might not be there.

KING: Tell me the story of watching a child listen to your program. I’m very curious about how that should be.

DICE: You know, that’s how I visited some second grade students.

KING: So that’s 7, 8 years.

DATES: Seven or 8 years. And, you know, I couldn’t see them listen to it then, but they knew the characters. And I was like what? And they are like, Princess Keisha: we love her. And the dragon And I was like, how do you know all this? But they endured it. And I thought, it works. Whatever you are doing, it is working.

KING: Morgan Givens – creator, host, chief narrator of Flyest Fables. Thank you very much for coming. Really we appreciate.

DAN: Thank you.

