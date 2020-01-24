Fluffy Sonic is the latest PR that lets you watch the Sonic movie

Paramount Pictures knows that people are now on his side. Rabid fans are known to spread everything that releases the film Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s known that people have gone crazy for Baby Sonic in a new trailer. Different PR people only seem to milk goodwill as hard as possible at this point, because the latest Sonic movie trailer promises a “fluffy Sonic” and it actually appears in this new trailer – maybe a little less for a second.

The rest of the trailer is mostly made up of things you’ve already seen. Sonic is graciously stupid. He runs very quickly. He avoids exploding things. People do human things. But no, here is the point of interest at which the fluffy Sonic flashes at 0:36. That is what the PR machine demands. Worship the fluff and share it on social media, the machine says.

I actually really liked the mega adorable look of Baby Sonic and enjoyed sharing it with others, but a second of fluffy Sonic really wants to mess around at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Sonic film looks like a lot of fun for children and, if done well, can spawn a whole new generation of hedgehog lovers.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release this Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

