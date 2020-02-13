Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: “Money” reveals more than training for fighting

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he has hardly trained to fight Conor McGregor in 2017.

‘Money’ took the UFC superstar apart in the boxing ring, ending the Irishman by TKO in the 10th round.

The showcase fight was the last time Mayweather adorned the ring in a professional capacity, despite recent rumors of a rematch with McGregor or old rival Manny Pacquiao.

But despite entering the ring that night in Las Vegas against McGregor at the age of 40, Mayweather insists he barely prepared for the game and relied on his natural ability.

“I only did push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did. Push-ups and sit-ups, boxing a few times, beating the bag a few times. Because the training camp was actually in different places, “Mayweather told Drink Champs.

1/16 Who is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world?

The ranking of the 10 best male boxers in the world by The Independent. Take a look through to see who is at the top.

2/16 On the rise: Anthony Joshua

Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles in a dominant way, but in a new way for the Brit: boxing beautifully from the back foot. He is now back in the mix, even if he is just behind Wilder and Fury, to be considered the best heavyweight in the world. All three, however, are just on the outside of our list until they fight each other

3/16 On the rise: Deontay Wilder

No one can deny that he has a claim as the most powerful puncher pound for pound, but despite knocking out Luis Ortiz, the Bronze Bomber must clearly beat Tyson Fury to justify a place in the top 10 here

4/16 In the mix: Tyson Fury

Just like Joshua and Wilder earlier, with a legitimate cause to be the number 1 heavyweight in the world, Fury is just on the outside of our top 10 – if he completely defeats Wilder – stay away from that big right hand for the full 12 rounds – he will be the first of the trio to jump back into the top 10

5/16 On the rise: Josh Taylor (16-0)

Josh Taylor’s win over Regis Prograis to win the 140-pound WBSS was a huge statement – he must become the undisputed light welterweight champion by beating Jose Ramirez to make his place in the top 10 unquestionable

6/16 On the rise: Miguel Berchelt (37-1)

Miguel Berchelt defeated Jose Sosa in four rounds to defend his WBC super featherweight title – now 37-1 and undefeated since 2014 with 16 consecutive wins and six straight defenses

7/16 10. Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3-0)

The two-weight world champion grabbed the linear super flyweight title against Sor Rungvisai to grab his pound-for-pound status and the WBC gold.

8/16 9. Mikey Garcia (39-1-0)

Despite coming short against Errol Spence in their welterweight match, Garcia is still a modern big as a four-weight world champion.

9/16 8. Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1)

Despite the loss of his first career against Canelo Alvarez, Golovkin’s great career keeps him in our rankings. The boxing legend is now a double world champion.

10/16 7. Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2)

The Filipino looked sensational to Keith Thurman, fluttered the American and rolled the years back at the age of 40 to confirm himself as the No. 3 welterweight in the worst case. Given the illustrious names on his resume, a place in the top 10 pound for pound list and a world class victory this year confirms his place here.

11/16 6. Errol Spence (26-0-0)

Spence defeated Shawn Porter to unite the welterweight division while looking for more belts. Danny Garcia seems to be the next one.

12/16 5. Oleksandr Usyk (17-0-0)

The undisputed, undefeated, unified cruiserweight world champion has successfully gained weight and defeated Chazz Witherspoon on his heavyweight debut.

13/16 4. Naoya Inoue (19-0-0)

The man with the nickname the ‘monster’ defeated Nonito Donaire to win the World Boxing Super Series and to go to 19-0 after a hard fight.

14/16 3. Terence Crawford (35-0-0)

Crawford, another three-weight world champion, enters our top three and confirms his place as one of the sport’s greatest after a knockout win against Amir Khan.

15/16 2. Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2)

A loss and a whole lot of controversy, but Canelo’s record is one to celebrate, a now four-weight world champion and still not even 30 years old. The biggest star in the sport and an impressive KO victory by Sergey Kovalev confirms his reputation, may have a claim to the throne, but he simply misses here.

16/16 1. Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1-0)

There can only be one. The king of the amateur game has grown up to be the king of the professionals. Only 15 fights in his career and despite one career defeat, the current unified lightweight world champion sets records for days.

Loma won a world title in his third fight, became a two-weight champion in his seventh and a three-weight champion in his twelfth fight. The king.

Less magic against a brave Luke Campbell, but more brutality, cutting body shots and excellent balance and movement. Who’s next? Commey, Lopez, Davis?

“I would do a training camp in Vegas for a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.

“I took it seriously. Like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight. I wanted to entertain people. “

After landing over £ 200 million for the boxing-meet-MMA fight, it is unlikely that Mayweather will retire again.

Because the American requires seven digits for his wallet, the list of opponents who are able to generate the income needed to lure him out of retirement is short.

And with McGregor focusing on his return to the Octagon currently in the UFC, Mayweather seems to be retiring at the age of 42.

