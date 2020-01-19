Floyd Mayweather reacts to Conor McGregor's victory over Donald Cerrone

Mayweather wants to fight McGregor again (Image: Getty)

Floyd Mayweather asked for a rematch with Conor McGregor after the winning return of his rival to the UFC.

McGregor destroyed Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds on his return to UFC on Saturday night and returned to his best moment in Las Vegas.

Mayweather convincingly beat McGregor in his boxing match in 2017, but seems ready to face the Irishman face to face again.

The undefeated boxer released a fight poster on his Instagram with “Mayweather McGregor 2 2020” dotted in the image.

McGregor insisted that he still wanted to continue his boxing career in the period prior to his return to the MMA, and mentioned Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent, and also said he was interested in a second fight with Mayweather.

Dana White said the next fight for McGregor was a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he reacted to Mayweather’s social media activity at the post-fight press conference.

He said: ‘Mayweather and I have been talking tonight. Let’s do something with Mayweather. I do not know yet “.

More: UFC



McGregor revealed nothing in his interview in the cage immediately after the fight, saying: ‘Record my name in the story. I like this weight division.

‘I am unharmed and fit, but I still don’t think I have returned to where I was.

‘I’m going to party and spend time with my family, but then I’ll go back to the gym and anyone can get it later.

McGregor has yet to decide his next fight (Image: Getty)

“UFC can strip the fighters and give them fancy belts, but they can’t take the coup de grace.”

Metro.co.uk reports from Las Vegas in association with Ohmbet, the UK MMA No.1 betting house. To get the latest odds of MMA, go here.

MORE: Conor McGregor sends a warning to his rivals after an impressive victory in the return of UFC

MORE: Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds after UFC returns