Flowking Stone explains why he did not transfer his music to Accra

Musician Flowking Stone explained why he hadn’t thought of moving his career from the Ashanti region to Accra, the country’s capital.

The rapper believes that the capital is too populated, so it is advisable for him to stay in Kumasi where he has a large fan base.

“Currently, I can boldly say that I am the only hope in Kumasi when you speak of a musician who cares.

“All the others are in Accra and the people of Kumasi are disappointed by those who moved from here to live in Accra. My older brother, Okyeame Kwame, is no exception based on the comments I hear all the time.

“I know how the Kumasi fans are; once you leave them and move to Accra to do it big, forget to come back because you will not be considered one of them, “he said on January 25 in Peace FM’s Entertainment Review.

However, he admitted that he would have more impact in Ghana if he were based in Accra.

“Each artist who moves to Accra becomes taller than when he resides in their region. Kofi Kinaata and a few others are big now because they moved to Accra, but the problem is that Takoradi will still consider Kofi Kinaata as theirs when he returns, but Kumasi fans are different and I know what I’m talking about. said.

Having been in the music business for 16 years and known for songs such as Blow My Mind, Go Low, Me Kyeakyea and Let Them Know, Flowking Stone, who admitted he should have been taller than him, has says he didn’t have a strong management team.

“It started like Bradez with myself, Kunta and Okyeame Kwame. But that was left to Kunta (who later fell ill) and to myself, so I had to start all over on my own. I know I will get there and I am working on it gradually, ”he added.