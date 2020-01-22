Emmit Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Mays closed with 18 crucial points with two crucial free throws in the last 10 seconds and LSU remained undefeated in the SEC with an 84-82 victory over Florida on Tuesday night.

Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for Florida and soon thought she had forced overtime with a layup on a backdoor track as time expired. But officials determined in a video review that half a second on the clock when the ball went into operation ran before the ball went out of Johnson’s hand.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points and freshman Trenton Eudford scored 14 points on the night with a two-handed hand on a baseline to give LSU (14-4, 6-0) a 79-69 lead with 1:20 to go. to go.

Noah Locke also had 16 points for Florida (12-6, 4-2), who made a tense finish scoring 13 points in the final 1:11 of Andrew Nembhard’s layup on Locke’s 3, two more 3s from Johnson and in a layup by Kerry Blackshear.

Nembhard and Blackshear finished with 15 points.

LSU led for the final 14:08 and appeared to take control with an 11-3 run in the middle of the second half. Williams converted a layup while peeling the wave early. Mays added a jumper and Darius Days’ layup made it 61-52 with just under 10 minutes to go.

LSU’s lead was about six until Mays hit LSU’s second third with 4:02 remaining. Mays followed with a steal from Nembhard and in the days pushed the Tigers to 73-62 when they pulled the long rebound from their 3-point loss and drove past the defenders for a layup.

The game prompted Florida coach Michael White to call the timeout, while LSU coach Will Wade triumphantly pulled on the field, pumping both punches and shaking his players.

Little Wade could have known how much the Gators would have done after that.

Florida led by eight points in the first half when Scottie Lewis’s 3-pointer jumped to 12-6 and 25-17.

LSU responded with a defensive touchdown and scored nine straight, marking the sequence in which Marlon Taylor followed with a steal and a fast break dunk to put the Tigers ahead 26-25.

The game stayed tight for the rest of the half, with Florida taking a 36-34 lead on the break in Lewis’ jumper with 2 seconds on the clock.

Florida’s size and talent gave LSU intermittent. The Gators dropped 50% and hit 11 3s. But untimely turnovers of 12 in all defensive disasters did.

LSU has won five straight five times with four or fewer points, with most of those wins coming in overtime. While they showed calm in games that had come down to the wire, the Tigers seemed to have a much more comfortable hand in the win over Florida before they nearly collapsed. in the last minute.

Florida hosts No. 1 Baylor on Saturday night in the Big12 / SEC Challenge.

LSU visits Texas on Saturday.