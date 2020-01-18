Florida woman accused of beating toddler to death - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

DAVENPORT, Florida (AP) – A woman is charged with child abuse and manslaughter when her 13-month-old boy died.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers said Neidy Mendez-Gudine, 35, asked an unresponsive boy in a house in Davenport, Florida, for help after she placed the baby on her bed and left the room to take care of others To take care of children.

The baby was flown to a children’s hospital in Orlando with fractured skulls, and the hospital’s doctors found that the injuries were trauma-related and not compatible with falling, as the mother claimed.

The autopsy revealed that he had suffered injuries to the skull, spine and neck. The doctor decided it was a murder.

Mendez-Gudine was arrested on Wednesday.

No lawyer for the woman was listed in the prison files. In addition to the child death charges, immigration officials also asked prison officials to detain the woman for possible immigration violations.

The Polk County Sheriff Gardy Judd said it was the second arrest in less than two weeks for the death of babies. Police officers arrested Kyle Reese, 26, in Lakeland on January 8 when a two-month-old girl died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.