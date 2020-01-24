Florida Supreme Court on Death Penalty: We were wrong

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it was a mistake in 2016 when a jury unanimously ruled that a convicted murderer should be sentenced to death and announced a dramatic reversal in law that could affect dozens of deaths.

The statement was withdrawn from the 2016 Supreme Court decision, which prompted lawmakers to align Florida law with the decision. It remained unclear how the legal change would affect applicable law.

Since the 2016 ruling, dozens of death row inmates sentenced to death for unanimous jury decisions have been granted new hearings on death sentences.

Thursday’s verdict included a 2005 conviction for a Polk County murder. A trial judge issued a new sentence to inmate Mark Poole, but the state appealed.

The Supreme Court agreed to the state in this case, saying that Poole’s death sentence should be passed in the case of a man who was killed in 2001 when trying to defend a pregnant woman who was attacked by Poole.

“It is no small feat for a court to conclude that a previous court has clearly made a mistake,” the court said in its decision. “Our court … got it wrong.”

Julius Chen, the lawyer who represented Poole in litigation before the state’s Supreme Court, said in an email that the decision was “downright astounding.”

“We are carefully looking for ways to review Mr. Poole’s case again,” Chen added without going into detail.

Meanwhile, the legislature closes the second week of an annual 60-day meeting, and it was too early to say whether the legislature had the political will to change the death penalty law again given Thursday’s judgment. And the exact impact of the decision on a number of cases remained unclear.

But Thursday’s opinion sparked an immediate outcry among inmates’ lawyers. They called the decision a withdrawal into a critical element to ensure justice in cases where the death penalty is requested.

Shalini Goel Agarwal, executive lawyer at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said that decisions on the death penalty must be unanimous because “there is no subsequent performance after an execution.”

“Given the abundance of evidence of unlawful convictions and racial disparities in death sentences, calling for a unanimous jury is fundamental to ensuring fairness in the enforcement of the final sentence,” said Agarwal in a statement.

There was a sharp dissenting opinion on Thursday’s judgment. Judge Jorge Labarga noted that Alabama is the only state in the nation that does not require a jury unanimous decision to impose the death penalty.

“The majority are returning Florida to their status as an outlier among the jurisdictions in the country that use the death penalty,” Labarga wrote. “The majority give the green light to return to a practice that is not only inconsistent with the laws of everyone, but also with the laws.” one of the 29 states that retain the death penalty but are not compatible with the federal death penalty law. “

The composition of the Florida Supreme Court changed from a liberal court in 2016 to a strictly conservative one. Three liberal judges at the seven-person court had to retire on the same day Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took office due to age restrictions. This gave DeSantis the opportunity to appoint three conservative judges. Two of these judges have now been brought before a federal appeals court and were not part of Thursday’s 4-1 decision.

Confusion over Florida’s death penalty laws began after a 2016 US Supreme Court ruling in the case of Timothy Lee Hurst, who was convicted in 1998 of killing an employee at a Pensacola fast food restaurant. A judge imposed the death sentence on a 7-5 jury recommendation.

The United States Supreme Court found the verdict unconstitutional because the judge overweight the decision.

The executions were stopped for months while the state sorted out the problem. The legislature initially passed a draft law that required a 10: 2 recommendation from the jury, but was overturned by the state’s Supreme Court. The law was amended in 2017 to require a unanimous decision by the jury.

Since dozens of death sentences have been brought to justice for new punishments, some prosecutors have decided to give life sentences without parole to avoid new court hearings. Often to save families the pain of reliving their tragedies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.