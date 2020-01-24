Florida Supreme Court on Death Penalty: We were Wrong - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – The Florida Supreme Court ruled it wrong when, in a statement released Thursday that could affect dozens of pending cases, it decided that the death penalty could not be imposed without the jury’s unanimous decision.

The ruling overturns a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that requires a unanimous jury decision before a convicted murderer can be sentenced to death. This decision caused the legislature to amend the Florida law to comply with the judgment.

Since the original verdict, dozens of death row inmates sentenced to death due to unanimous jury decisions have been granted new hearings on death sentences. Thursday’s ruling related to a murder of Polk County in 2005. A trial judge granted Mark Poole a new trial, but the state appealed.

The Supreme Court agreed with the state, saying that Poole’s death sentence should remain.

“It is no small matter for a court to conclude that a previous court has clearly made a mistake,” the court said in its decision. “Our court … got it wrong.”

In a sharply dissenting opinion, Justice Jorge Labarga stated that Alabama is the only state that does not require the jury’s unanimous decision to impose the death penalty.

“The majority are returning Florida to their status as an outlier among the jurisdictions in this country that use the death penalty,” Labarga wrote. “The majority give the green light to returning to a practice that is incompatible not only with the laws of all, but also with one of the twenty-nine states that retain the death penalty, but with the federal death penalty law.”

The composition of the court changed from a liberal to a firmly conservative one in 2016. Three liberal judges at the seven-person court had to retire due to age restrictions on the same day that Republican governor Ron DeSantis took office. This gave DeSantis the opportunity to appoint three conservative judges. Two of these judges have now been brought before a federal appeals court and were not part of Thursday’s 4-1 decision.

Confusion over Florida’s death penalty laws began after a 2016 US Supreme Court ruling in the case of Timothy Lee Hurst, who was convicted in 1998 of killing an employee at a Pensacola fast food restaurant. A judge imposed the death sentence on a 7-5 jury recommendation.

The United States Supreme Court found the verdict unconstitutional because the judge overweight the decision.

The executions were stopped for months while the state sorted out the problem. The legislature initially passed a draft law that required a 10: 2 recommendation from the jury, but was overturned by the state’s Supreme Court. The law was amended in 2017 to require a unanimous decision by the jury.

Since dozens of death sentences have been brought to justice for new punishments, some prosecutors have decided to give life sentences without parole to avoid new court hearings. Often to save families the pain of reliving their tragedies.

The legislature closes the second week of its annual 60-day meeting. It is too early to judge whether lawmakers want to change the death penalty law again given Thursday’s judgment.

