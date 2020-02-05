Florida State Fair for Ripley to believe or not exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ripley believe it or not! will exhibit some of his artifacts at the Florida State Fair, which starts in Tampa on Thursday.

Florida State Fair to have an exhibition of Ripley’s Believe It or Not

The exhibition shows objects from Ripley’s collection

Visitors can also contribute to Ripley’s paper chain

The exhibition represents 100 years Ripley’s strange and strange collection,

On display are shrunken heads, parts of the Berlin Wall, animal curiosities and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Visitors can also contribute to the Ripley paperchain. The chain, which has existed for 40 years, measures 23 miles and consists of brochures, postcards and much more.

It is the first time that the “Odditorium” is represented at the fair.

“The Florida State Fair is pleased to delight its guests with new and exciting entertainment and exhibits each year,” said Cheryl Flood, managing director of Florida State Fairgrounds. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Has brought some of the most incredible and surprising things to delight and delight our guests of all ages.”

The exhibition is located in the Florida Center of the Fairgrounds. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The Florida State FairThe event, which takes place from February 6th to 17th, also offers live concerts, pony rides, the Circus Hollywood, rodeo and of course fair food.