Florida School Defendant on Trial for Vice Attack - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 27, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – The Florida school defendant, Nikolas Cruz, was back in court on Monday, this time for a hearing on charges of assaulting a judicial officer in prison.

Broward Circuit judge Elizabeth Scherer heard several requests, but made no decisions, and instead postponed another hearing until February 24.

Cruz, 21, is charged with assault and assault law enforcement officers in the prison attack. He is charged with 17 murder cases and 17 attempted murders as part of the February 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Regarding the prison episode, a police report said Cruz repeatedly hit the correctional officer and then took the official’s stun device, but did not use it.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Parkland murders. His lawyers have announced that he will plead guilty to life imprisonment, but the prosecutor has declined to do so.

