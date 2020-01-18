By The Canadian Press on January 18, 2020

SUNRISE, Florida – Florida goalkeeper Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what is believed to be a groin injury, the last health problem in this position for the Panthers.

The Panthers announced the diagnosis on Saturday, calling it a lower body injury.

Driedger was injured in the middle of the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 5-2-0 in nine games with Florida this season, with a GAA of 2.48.

Panthers goalkeeper Chris Driedger (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

The Panthers also remained without goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January as he recovers from an upper body injury.

Florida begins a streak of six straight road games on Saturday in Detroit. This six-game race also includes the Star Break and the Panthers’ week off.

___

More NHL AP: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press