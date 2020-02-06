Florida man who fought a year long feud with neighbors and city over an absolutely epic Christmas lights ad dies

For many who admired him, Mark Hyatt was a real Clark Griswold when it came to Christmas decorations. But for his neighbors and the city of Plantation in Florida, he was rather an annoying grinch.

For many people, Hyatt was a lot: City councilor, (former) husband, a thorn in the side of Plantation. But he’s most famous – or notorious – for the annual display of Christmas surplus that bears his name.

He died this week at the age of 56, confirming the city of Plantation and the Sun Sentinel in South Florida.

He and his ex-wife Kathy hosted the Hyatt Family Christmas, a spectacular event that has provided extravagant holidays for years. What started in 2006 as a humble outdoor light show has developed into a Christmas destination that glowed with more than 200,000 lights and has a makeshift ferris wheel and a 30 foot tree.

“It’s a tradition,” he told the Sun Sentinel in South Florida in 2017. “It feels like home.”

Fans flocked to the Hyatts’ cottages each year, winding their way through their garden to find out how many Santa statues they could spot and see the projector looping Christmas films.

But it was a nightmare for her neighbors. The crowd clogged their tiny cul-de-sac, threw garbage into the courtyards of their upscale neighborhood, and knocked on their doors to use the toilet. Not to mention that the Hyatt’s house was the brightest on the block.

At the behest of the Hyatts district, the city sued the couple to end the ad on the grounds that it was a “public nuisance” and could lead to traffic accidents, the Sun-Sentinel reported in 2016. But the Hyatts won the case. and so her extreme Christmas remained.

In the same year, Hyatt ran for the City Council, which was confirmed by his successful fight against the city. He won that too.

But 2017 was the last Hyatt Family Christmas party. Kathy informed CNN subsidiary WPLG the next year that they had split up. He had suddenly left her in January when all the Christmas lights were still on.

She restored the sudden breakup of her 27-year-old marriage to his “newly discovered power” after winning the city council seat.

“He’s all I know but I don’t know him, so it’s hard,” she said.

Hyatt remained on the city council until his death. The Sun Sentinel reported that its cremated remains are scattered in a coral reef in front of a key in South Florida – especially not under Christmas trees.