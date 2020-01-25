Florida man is known for the Easter Bunny fight, which is arrested after hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man from Florida, dressed as an Easter bunny, fighting a man on the street and trying to avoid being captured, became a video sensation.

Antoine McDonald became a phenomenon overnight when he was captured in a video fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.

Earlier this month, McDonald was on a motorcycle when he pushed a stop sign and hit a carport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, before fleeing the scene. The carport collapsed on the vehicle.

MPs went to McDonald’s address and saw a gray car driving away and found McDonald in the back seat of the car.

When an MP wanted to arrest him, he denied this.

“I was not in a crash. I am the Easter Bunny from Orlando, Google it,” says an arrest report.

The Orlando Sentinel authorities have asked him to take off his costume before he is arrested. He is accused of having left the scene of the accident with property damage, a driver’s license and a motorcycle without a driver’s license.

