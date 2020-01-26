Florida man arrested for showing lasers when planes landed - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

SARASOTA, Florida (AP) – A man was arrested for targeting lasers at planes that were attempting to land at a Florida airport and injuring a pilot.

Charlie Chapman Jr. pointed his laser pointer four times at an airplane and once at a sheriff’s helicopter when they tried to land at Sarasota Bradenton Airport last week, according to the sheriff’s office in Manatee County.

A pilot said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness and persistent vision problems. The Orlando Sentinel reported that a video also showed a man who appeared to be throwing objects at the sheriff’s helicopter when it tried to land.

After several pilots reported the incidents, the investigation led MPs to Chapman. They found the 41-year-old on a forklift on Wednesday evening. He made a striking move with a hammer and asked MPs to use a stun gun at him, the sheriff’s office said.

Chapman was charged with a serious attack on an officer. He aimed a laser at an injured pilot, aimed a laser at an uninjured pilot and offered non-violent resistance.

It is unclear whether he has hired a lawyer who can comment on the allegations.

