Florida is considering weapons in churches, government meeting - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gun rights in churches and other places of worship, as well as for local government officials wishing to carry firearms at meetings under two bills approved by a House Committee on Tuesday, are to be expanded.

Members of the House Criminal Justice Committee cited several shootings across the country when they supported the bills.

While Florida does not prohibit weapons in churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship, many Religious organize services on properties that include schools, from pre-schools to universities. Weapons are prohibited in these places.

“I understand that gun problems are sometimes very controversial in our society, but with this measure, members, this really shouldn’t be contested. We should all vote in favor of this because the truth is that the people who visit the churches are in danger, ”said Republican MP Byron Donalds.

Rabbi Zvi Konikov of Satellite Beach urged committee members to support the draft law.

“Synagogues and all religious houses are in a crisis. Law enforcement measures cannot be expected around the clock on our websites. Rabbis and all leaders of the faith cannot remain unprotected, ”said Konikov. “Law enforcement has response times in minutes, but violent criminals can take our lives in seconds.”

If a religious organization prays, rents, rents, or lends the place where it is prayed, the owner can still ban weapons.

Three of the five Democrats on the committee, along with the Republicans, supported the law.

The other bill would allow district and city commissioners, as well as members of the school board, to take weapons to meetings if they have a hidden gun permit.

Republican MP Mel Ponder cited shootings at government meetings across the country to sponsor the bill. This includes a 2010 school board meeting in Bay County where a gunner opened fire before being shot and killed by a security guard.

Ponder is running for a seat on the Okaloosa County Commission. The current Okaloosa commissioner, Graham Fountain, supported the draft law.

“We are threatened every day. We have people who persecute our staff, our commissioners … that protects us, ”said Fountain. “And for my good friend, Mr. Ponder, he is determined to sit next to me as a county commissioner in the near future, and he will definitely need this gun.”

MP Spencer Roach was the only Republican to vote against the bill. He said he hadn’t gone far enough, and anyone with a hidden gun permit should be allowed to take their guns to government meetings.

“It is a dangerous precedent if the exercise of your second amendment or right depends on your employment status, and even more dangerous if it depends on your membership of the government,” said Roach. “We give government officials a higher right here than our voters.”

Democratic MP Michael Grieco, a former Miami Beach official, said government officials should be able to protect themselves, and he found it strange that, as a holder of a hidden gun permit, he could not bring his gun to gatherings.

“I have had death threats at least twice, if not three times. I had to park police vehicles in front of my house, ”he said, adding that commission meetings can be controversial. “There are many places where you feel insecure and are a goal – city council meetings, city council meetings.”

The measure was adopted with 11 to 3 votes, and two Democrats agreed to Roach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.