Florida inmates captured 3 years after disappearing from work

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Florida inmate who has been in prison for more than three years has been captured by Sheriff MPs.

Daniel Fournier was convicted in 2014 of defrauding several potential tenants by making multiple deposits on the same house in Boca Raton. He disappeared from a work program in 2016 and has been on the run since then.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office in Palm Beach County was advised that he may be in an apartment complex. According to a detention report, Fournier initially gave MPs a different name when they knocked on the door, but he later admitted his identity and was detained without incident.

The Sun Sentinel reports that he was detained earlier this week and is facing a new escape.

In 2014, Fournier received five three-year sentences that were served simultaneously after he was sentenced to five $ 300- $ 5,000 theft cases from Palm Beach County.

Police said he used Craigslist to collect $ 4,209 in security deposits from four potential tenants for the same house. Fournier did not own the house, instead the authorities rented a room from an 81-year-old woman.

Police said he told potential tenants that she would move into an assisted living complex. He said the woman was his aunt and allegedly signed the contracts.

Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press – All rights reserved.