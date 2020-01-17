Florida high football player leaves pre-game celebration to give flowers to grandmother fight against cancer - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 16, 2020

PENSACOLA, Florida (WSVN) – A high school football player took some time to deal with his grandmother who is fighting cancer before his last football game of the year.

According to Fox 13, the Pensacola Catholic High School Crusaders gathered on the field for the All-Star game of Subway High School.

As the team looked forward to the upcoming game, Junior Frank Calderon entered the stands with pink knee high socks and flowers in hand that he gave to his grandmother.

Frank’s grandmother is fighting cancer and it was his first priority to celebrate this moment with her.

The video currently being recorded shows Frank wearing a number 20 jersey, giving the flowers to his grandmother and hugging them as he says, “I love you, grandmother.”

Frank’s grandmother wipes the tears from her eyes as she looks at the bouquet.

Frank’s team won the game.

