Carlo Ancelotti’s face adorned a new banner at the end of Gwladys Street, Moise Kean finally left the mark for Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin led his two-digit Premier League goal count, but somehow it was the Newcastle United supporters who were In the song comes the final whistle.

Against all logic and the state of the match, Florian Lejeune struck twice in the last 120 seconds, the first an aerial kick, to launch a suction stroke and ensure an unlikely point for visitors devastated by the injury.

The way it happened remains an enigma, with Ancelotti’s side so dominant and comfortable. Newcastle players had been reduced to training cones for much of the second half, moving them relentlessly in waves of attack blurs.

Everton conjured opportunity after opportunity, wasted opportunity after opportunity and then looked stunned at death. An easy raffle turned into the raffle “are you kidding?” In an instant.

“We were the second best for large pieces,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admitted. “We suffer. I am asking people to play out of position, but they have held on to that.”

“The players did not give up and somehow they got their reward.”

Ancelotti was measured in his analysis despite the mania of the final minutes. “I think there are things in football that are unpredictable,” he said.

“From the first goal, nobody could think that they could draw the game and me too. We played well, but you have to accept the result because sometimes in football things happen that you can’t control.”

The first 10 minutes of the game were flooded with exaggerated passes, wrong decisions, too many touches or that no one received a touch, as was the case when Theo Walcott delivered a dangerous ball in the area that evaded Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton was superior in the first 45 since the visitors did not offer bite in the last third. Djibril Sidibe drilled a powerful shot from the edge of the area to which Martin Dubravka was equal, before Kean crossed the center of the park, shooting early and low with the Newcastle goalkeeper taking a corner.

The 19-year-old player eventually and finally left the Everton brand in his 22nd appearance. Bernard’s raised ball was controlled by the forward, who made a smart run at the half-hour mark. His first touch did not help, but he recovered to crush it under Dubravka.

The hosts only raised their intensity and intention of attack after the interval and Calvert-Lewin translated it into the scoreboard. He sent Lucas Digne’s ball to the furthest corner to become the first Englishman to score 10 goals in an Everton Premier League season since Wayne Rooney in 2017-18.

Moise Kean scores his first goal in the Premier League (Getty)

The men of Ancelotti continued advancing, but without the important end. His waste did not seem to matter if Newcastle offered absolutely nothing in the attack.

That is until they finally did it. With 94 minutes played, Jordan Pickford beat in a corner, which ended with Lejeune kicking acrobaticly.

And with the final whistle approaching, the Frenchman forced the ball to cross the line after a massive fight.

“It is true that we could have been more focused on the pieces and it is true that we could have been more concentrated in the last minutes,” said Ancelotti.

“But I think the team played a fantastic game during the 90 minutes. We are disappointed, but on the other hand we are very happy with the performance.”

“The players are very sad, but I told them that I lost the Champions League final by winning 3-0, so sometimes it can happen.”

.