Florence Pugh’s Oscar look for 2020 is Louis Vuitton & Totally Stunning

If it’s wrong to see Little Women in the cinema several times, then we don’t want to be right. Not only is the film incredible, it’s also hard to deny that Florence Pugh in the role of Amy March is simply an icon. If you are as obsessed with the aspiring actress as we are, it should come as no surprise that Florence Pugh’s 2020 Oscars look was absolute perfection. The actress has been seriously killing it on the red carpet lately (have you seen the pink Dries Van Noten dress she wore for BAFTAs 2020?), And her Oscars ensemble is just another example of her serious sartorial excellence ,

Florence Pugh, who is wearing a tiered dark red dress at the 2020 Academy Awards, wooed us. The actress looked absolutely stunning when she posed for photographers on the red carpet. You would never suspect that this was Pugh’s first time at the Oscars. The Louis Vuitton dress made it clear that the actress knew what she was doing – as if she’d been walking on the Oscars red carpet for years. In addition, the tiered layers and details of the belt were absolutely perfect.

Florence Pugh typically combined classic and beautiful diamonds with her red carpet ensembles, and the 2020 Oscars were no different – but there was a little twist. The actress wore a beautiful diamond wrap chain with a jewelry detail and her teal Louis Vuitton dress (and matching teal heels!) And looked like a real Oscar professional on the red carpet.

For those of you who saw Pugh’s portrayal of Amy March in Little Women (if you don’t, you need to take care of it right away), you’ll understand why she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Florence Pugh does an incredible job playing Amy, and we could watch her again and again. This is Pugh’s first Oscar nomination, but we’re sure it won’t be her last.