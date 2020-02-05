Florence brings beautiful story and award-winning game to Switch next week

If you don’t play much mobile, you’ve probably never heard of Florence from developer Mountains and publisher Annapurna Interactive. It is only 30 minutes long and released for mobile devices in 2018, but it received a positive reception, including a BAFTA for the best mobile game. The title also comes from the lead designer of Monument Valley. Now the title goes to Nintendo Switch, Steam and GOG on February 13 for $ 5.99.

The game has a 40-second trailer, which means that you experience about 2% of the entire game by watching it.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkxOJh3hClU [/ embed]

Despite the prices, this title reportedly did not sell well on mobile, so maybe Switch and PC can give this game a better second life. This is how Mountains and Annapurna Interactive describe Florence:

Florence Yeoh feels a bit stuck at the age of 25. Her life is an endless routine of working, sleeping and spending too much time on social media. One day she meets a cellist named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world.

Experience every beat of the Florence-Krish relationship through a series of custom-made gameplay vignettes – from flirting to fighting, helping each other grow to growing apart. Inspired by graphic novels and webcomics of “slice of life”, Florence is intimate, raw and personal.

I love comic books and romance and have $ 6, so maybe I will try to play this one time. What do you think of this celebrated mobile title for the Nintendo Switch?

[Source]