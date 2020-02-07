Floods hit New River Valley after Thursday’s storms

NEW RIVER VALLEY, VA. (WFXR News) – Floods in parts of the New River Valley occurred Thursday after a round of rainstorms hit the area.

Parts of the Heritage Park in Pulaski are under water after it was flooded by nearby Peak Creek.

Hiking trails, benches, playgrounds and other park equipment were all under water.

A man who lives nearby says it floods about once a year and when it happens people should be careful.

“I would not go into the water because the water rushes pretty quickly. Like down on the hiking trail. I would not suggest going into the water, but staying away from it as much as possible. Even in the shallow areas, the ground can give in at any time.” said Joey Dice.

Dice says he saw it rise higher than now, but hopes it will decrease over the next few days.

