Floods close the intersection of US-501 and US-58 and lead to detours in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Virginia (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation has diverted at the intersection of US Route 501 and US Route 58 in South Boston until the area’s flooding falls.

According to VDOT, drivers from the east will follow this detour:

Turn right from US 58 on Route 658, Turbeville Road;

Follow Route 658, which becomes Cluster Springs Road.

Turn left on US 501, Huell Matthews Highway;

Turn right on Route 744, E Hyco Road;

Turn left on Route 743, Ponderosa Road.

Turn right on Route 742, Alphonse Dairy Road; and

Turn right on US 58, Bill Tuck Highway.

Motorists from the west can now follow this detour:

Turn left from US 58 onto Route 742, Alphonse Dairy Road;

Turn right on Route 742, Ponderosa Road.

Turn left on US 501, Huell Matthews Highway;

Turn right on Route 658, Cluster Springs Road.

Turn right on Route 708, Cedar Grove Road; and

Turn left on US 58, Phillpott Road.

