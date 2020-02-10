Floods close schools and roads in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Roads and schools in Halifax County are closed again due to road closures caused by heavy rain last week and persistent flooding.

The Virginia State Police reports more than 10 road closures related to flooding or the falling of trees that block roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood warning for the Dan River in South Boston applies until Tuesday morning.

At 4 a.m. on February 10, the river was at 28.1 feet, six feet above the 22-foot flood level. The river is expected to climb late Monday evening.

While this coat of arms is significant, the highest coat of arms that was registered was in April 2017, when the river reached 30.3 feet, the national weather service said.

Here are some of the roads that are blocked off the major highways in the South Boston region:

Route 601 West at Boyds Ferry Trail

Route 601 East at Boyds Ferry Trail

Route 613 east of the James D. Hagood Highway

US-360 West to Scottsburg Road

Route 613 West from the James D. Hagwood Highway

US 501 South on Huell Matthews Highway

US 501 North on Huell Matthews Highway

Route 625 East on Mountain Road

For a map and a full list of area closings, click here.

