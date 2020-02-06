Flood danger on Thursday as heavy rain flows through the region

Floods are cause for concern on Thursday. A floodguard was released for much of Southwest Virginia by 12:00 noon. Friday.

The occasional rain showers on Wednesday helped to saturate the ground before the expected rain on Thursday. The total rainfall for Thursday and Friday is expected to be between 1.5 and 3 inches. The highest rainfall occurs in Southside Virginia. Due to the heavy rainfall and the soaked soil, the region has a high potential for floods and flash floods. Those in low-lying areas, near streams and streams, and those in areas with poor drainage are at higher risk.

Stay alert when you leave and remember: turn around, don’t drown. Never try to cross a flooded street. If you know of a roadway at risk of flooding, avoid it if possible. Visit VDOT 511 to stay up to date on the road conditions. Streams and streams fill up quickly and rivers flow quickly. Large rivers like the Dan and the James could reach the flood later in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Southside Virginia that are at low risk of severe weather. There is a chance that occasionally strong to severe thunderstorms will develop later in the day. The main concern with these storms will be harmful wind gusts. However, there is little risk of an isolated tornado. While the risk is low, it’s not zero. Flood problems will continue to be the greatest threat to much of southwest Virginia.

The rain will come up overnight on Thursday and until early Friday morning. If the system changes to the east, the sky will clear up on Friday due to the winds blowing all day. In the west there is the potential for light mountain snow showers.

Another wave of moisture will hit southwestern Virginia late Saturday when a disturbance occurs. While we expect mostly rain, part of the snow could get into the Roanoke Valley and Central Virginia overnight, Saturday and Sunday. However, the wet ground prevents much of the snow from sticking to the ground. Dry weather is expected in large parts of Southwest Virginia on Sunday.

LAST STORIES

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.