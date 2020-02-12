Flipkart is expanding its furniture portfolio for Metro and young buyers

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s native e-commerce marketplace, announced on Wednesday that it would be expanding its range of furniture for the young urban population in metropolitan and high-class cities aged 25 to 45.

The collection offers a range of multi-purpose designs for cabinets, tables, cabinets, drawers, shelves, shoe racks, stools and other small items of furniture, taking into account the space constraints of most urban households.

“Customer focus is the ethos that builds our private label portfolio,” said Adarsh ​​Menon, senior vice president of private label, electronics and furniture at Flipkart.

“With this all-new line of products, Perfect Homes is targeting a new consumer segment that wants to have the latest decor and aesthetics but may have financial concerns,” he said in a statement.

Flipkart’s Perfect Homes Studio was launched in 2017 and has grown significantly since then. It was conceived after the gaps in the country’s online furniture offerings were identified and has been working since then to close them.

Most of these products are made in India and, in turn, have played a key role in creating vibrant local production and new livelihoods, the company said.

The Flipkart Group has a registered customer base of over 20 crore and offers over 15 crore products in more than 80 categories.