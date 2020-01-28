Sachin Bansal, who founded Navi Technologies after moving from Flipkart in 2018, will now focus on the financial services sector, including insurance and banking.

The co-founder of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal. (Image: Twitter)

In his resignation letter, Bansal said he will resign from the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank “in the interest of property and corporate governance, since an entity owned and controlled by him has submitted a request to the Reserve Bank of the India for a universal banking license. ”

“I would like to resign as an Independent Director of the Bank effective January 27, 2020. Consequently, I will also cease to be a member of several Committees of the Board of the Bank,” he wrote in the letter.

Bansal, who founded Navi Technologies after moving out of Flipkart in 2018, will now focus on the financial services sector, including insurance and banking. Earlier this month, Navi Technologies said its microfinance arm, Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt. Ltd (CIFCPL), has formally approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to obtain a universal banking license.

“Since an entity owned and controlled by me has submitted an application to the RBI for a universal banking license, I felt that, in the interest of property and corporate governance, it was only appropriate for me to resign from this position,” he said. adding that there is no other material reason for his resignation.

The bank confirmed that it received the resignation letter from Bansal dated January 27 and that the Board of Directors took note of it.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.