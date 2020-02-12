Flipboard’s new video news service starts for $ 2.99

San Francisco: The news aggregator Flipboard has announced the launch of its new video platform Flipboard TV. It will be available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy S20 owners who will also receive a three-month free trial.

The service called Flipboard TV is located in the Flipboard app and contains professional short-form videos from more than 100 publishers to start with. The ad-free service will cost $ 2.99 a month on Tuesday, according to CNET.

This is a new area for flipboard that was launched in 2010 along with the original iPad.

But it’s going to be a blistering struggle as a wave of new subscription video services fights for part of your streaming budget.

In addition to established names such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, new services such as Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are vying for attention and money, the report says.

The new service will launch videos from over 100 sources, including names like Bloomberg, Variety, The Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone.

In addition to news, business, politics, entertainment, technology and local channels, Flipboard television viewers can also access special channels curated by the company’s editorial team and its publishing partners.