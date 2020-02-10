Flight that deports at least 50 to Jamaica “continues despite court ruling”

Campaigners outside of Downing Street, London (Photo: PA)

Campaigners have said they believe that the planned deportation of more than 50 Jamaicans cannot go ahead after an appeal from the Court of Appeal.

The Home Office was ordered on Monday evening to remove no one who was scheduled to be deported on the flight from two detention centers near Heathrow Airport, after lawyers had initiated urgent proceedings for cell phone outages preventing access to legal advice .

Government ministers have insisted that the flight, which is supposed to leave the UK on Tuesday at 6.30 am, should continue despite concerns about people who came to the country as young children.

Writer Nadine Batchelor-Hunt claimed that a prisoner in one of the centers had told her that the flight was still ongoing.

She wrote on Twitter: “I just got a prisoner in Brook House terrified on the phone because he was told that he is NOW being prepared for deportation.”

Lady Justice Simler said detainees should not be removed unless the Home Office is satisfied that they had access to a functioning, non-O2 Sim card on or before 3 February.

The judge granted the order without a hearing following an urgent paper request by Charity Detention Action.

The charity argued that some of the prisoners in detention centers in Colnbrooke and Harmondsworth still do not have a functioning cell phone, following problems with an O2 telephone pole in the area.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said: “We are delighted with this important decision that is a victory for access to justice, fairness and the rule of law.

“Based on this order from our court of appeal, we do not believe that anyone currently detained in Heathrow detention centers can be removed on the flight of tomorrow.

“We understand that this will apply to at least 56 people.”