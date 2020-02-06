Flexible strike positions for India A have helped, says Shreyas Iyer

It’s just that we get good training there and you also face other opponents to get used to the atmosphere, “Iyer attributed his newly discovered success to his commitment at A-Team.

For someone who had to wait for their opportunity to consolidate their place in the senior team, the transition period spent on A tours was an important learning curve.

“India A games have always been helpful to me personally because I have always made sure that I play as many games as possible and the players and the atmosphere are also fantastic. They are literally under no pressure,” said Iyer of the team , which is supervised by NCA director Rahul Dravid.

“And when you get from the top level (senior) to a level below (a team), you don’t feel like you are completely away from the team, but you always see similar faces around you. I enjoy this atmosphere really like I said, “he said.

Iyer scored 103 out of 107 balls, but the Indian bowlers failed to defend a 348 goal, and Ross Taylor scored a hundred goals.

“I am very happy, but I would have been happier if we could have ended the game with a winning grade. I hope I would take the first of many (centuries) and try to make sure that I close it next time . ” on the winning side, “said Iyer at the post-game press conference.

The right-hander had a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli and a 136-run stand with KL Rahul.