Flexible strike positions for India A have helped, says Shreyas Iyer

By
Mac Redmond
-
0
17
It’s just that we get good training there and you also face other opponents to get used to the atmosphere, “Iyer attributed his newly discovered success to his commitment at A-Team.

For someone who had to wait for their opportunity to consolidate their place in the senior team, the transition period spent on A tours was an important learning curve.

“India A games have always been helpful to me personally because I have always made sure that I play as many games as possible and the players and the atmosphere are also fantastic. They are literally under no pressure,” said Iyer of the team , which is supervised by NCA director Rahul Dravid.

“And when you get from the top level (senior) to a level below (a team), you don’t feel like you are completely away from the team, but you always see similar faces around you. I enjoy this atmosphere really like I said, “he said.

Iyer scored 103 out of 107 balls, but the Indian bowlers failed to defend a 348 goal, and Ross Taylor scored a hundred goals.

“I am very happy, but I would have been happier if we could have ended the game with a winning grade. I hope I would take the first of many (centuries) and try to make sure that I close it next time . ” on the winning side, “said Iyer at the post-game press conference.

The right-hander had a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli and a 136-run stand with KL Rahul.

