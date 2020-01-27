Flamengo director criticizes Arsenal for Pablo Mari transfer agreement

Arsenal talks to sign Flamengo star Pablo Mari have stalled (Image: Getty)

A director of Flamengo has criticized Arsenal for trying to change the terms of his agreement for Pablo Mari.

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to bring a central defender this winter after Calum Chambers was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Arsenal technical director Edu agreed to a loan agreement for Mari last week and the 26-year-old defender seemed to join the North London club before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners had even raised the possibility of a permanent change of £ 7.5 million at the end of the season, but the movement is now on the verge of collapse.

After undergoing a medical examination with Arsenal over the weekend, Mari, “disappointed”, returned home to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to reports, the Spanish central said goodbye to the players and the Flamengo coaching staff and even seemed to confirm his departure when he landed at Heathrow airport on Saturday.

But an unnamed Flamengo director expects Mari to join the rest of his teammates for pre-season training.

“We are waiting for you in Ninho do Urubu this afternoon (for the preseason),” he said.

Agreed We had agreed to sell it for a fee, arrived in London, Arsenal changed the terms.

“Flamengo is a serious club.”

Arteta has been desperate for a new central defender this January (Image: Getty)

The rumors surrounding Mari have cast serious doubts on the future of Shkodran Mustafi, but Arteta insists that the German remains central to his plans at Arsenal.

When asked about Mustafi after the calamitous performance of the German against Chelsea, Arteta replied: ‘When he is my player and when he is training with me, as he does every day, of course.

‘Plans maybe in the summer were different with him. I came here, he is here and his attitude is always correct and he wants to help.

‘Yes, he made a mistake, but that’s fine. I like the reaction more and I look more at the reaction.

‘I don’t think that at 27 you can’t improve certain aspects of the game; I really think you can.

‘I work with players like this and I have teammates like this and there is always a time when there is a click.

‘I can accept an error, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is that someone makes a mistake and after he stops playing, he doesn’t want the ball and doesn’t want to make decisions. That player is not acceptable to our team.

‘But Musti after that (error), tried to play every time, went to every challenge and put his body on the line. Then he fell, but he reacted and, if he does, he will overcome the situation.

‘I ask you to play as we want to play. Make a mistake, another day will be someone else.

“Obviously we want to minimize that as quickly as possible and find the reason why that happens, but I like your reaction after that.”

