by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 11:28 AM EST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 11:30 AM EST

(Photo: courtesy 82nd Airborne Division)

(WFXR) – All Commonwealth flags will be raised to half the staff on Friday to honor the memory of a Virginia soldier killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

On Saturday, January 11, a roadside bomb in Afghanistan killed the staff sergeant. Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, from Newport News and Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, from Joliet, Illinois.

The sergeant. Ian Paul McLaughlin (Photo: courtesy 82nd Airborne Division)

Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon (Photo: courtesy 82nd Airborne Division)

Officials say the two soldiers have received numerous awards and have been assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“When our nation called its best airborne combat engineers to put themselves in danger, the staff sergeant. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon responded without hesitation, “said Colonel Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner extended their condolences to the family of the deceased soldier on Monday, January 13.

Virginia lost one of her best games this weekend when Newport News staff sergeant Ian P. McLaughlin was killed while serving in Afghanistan. My heart is with the family, friends and fellow soldiers of Staff Sergeant McLaughlin during this time. https://t.co/xyIJQutg0p

– Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 13, 2020

In addition to expressing sympathy, Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all flags remain half-stick until sunset Friday to honor this deceased local soldier.

Pam and I send our sincere condolences to the relatives of the U.S. Army Chief Sergeant. Ian P. McLaughlin, of Newport News, killed in Afghanistan with Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon. We are grateful for their service and owe them their sacrifice. https://t.co/DqxoMWIsvp

– Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 13, 2020

