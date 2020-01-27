FKA branches were not asked to sing for Grammy's Prince Tribute

Picture: Getty

Of the myriad of live performances aired during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, few were as memorable as the Usher and FKA branches dedicated to Prince. It sounded great, but it didn’t sound at all. Although she has just released the best work of her career, the 2019 MAGDALENE, and received a Grammy nomination for best music video for 2020 for her awesome “Cellophane,” she was not asked to sing. Instead, she swung her mythical nuclear power around a stripper bar and brought the necessary “bad girl” to the stage when Usher’s knees trembled under the weight of the icon they were celebrating. While Usher sang “When Doves Cry”, branches only appeared as a silhouette in the shadow, with no chance of getting on the microphone.

It felt like a déjà vu: in 2018, Lorde withdrew from the Grammy Awards when the producers didn’t offer her a solo slot in a year in which she was nominated for the album of the year. The rest of the category, all men, was given the opportunity. In 2019, Ariana Grande dropped out if Grammy producers didn’t let her perform “7 Rings” (let the record show that she released part of the song at this year’s show as part of a medley)

For a brief moment of naivety, I saw twigs dancing around Usher, thinking I might have made the decision not to sing during the tribute to silently protest the Grammys’ corrupt practices. (Former Grammy boss Deborah Dugan made an official complaint against the Recording Academy to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.) In fact, she tweeted shortly after her appearance and while the multi-billion dollar show was being extended, “of course” she wanted ” sing the grammys “, she was only” not asked this time, but hopefully in the future ”

Not giving branches the opportunity to present their voice undoubtedly draws attention to Grammy’s ongoing neglect of younger women and non-older artists, which is now an obvious tendency for anyone looking at it. While Twigs’ dancing skills are tremendous and unprecedented, it seemed to be a sign for her as a musical artist to present her as a substitute dancer. It also affected the legacy of Prince, who has spent his entire career promoting and supporting female musicians at a time when they were more marginalized than they are today. To occupy branches in the role of Vanity – Prince’s protest in lingerie – but not the musical ones, fans of Prince and FKA branches felt for a misstep in which just singing for one organization would have made the difference, that must all Make a difference it can.