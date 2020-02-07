Fixation of the Democratic Party with white voters deserve the Iowa Caucus Flop

On Thursday evening, the Iowa Democratic Party announced the final results of its caucus vote on Monday. Somehow there is still no clear winner. Pete Buttigieg is a bit ahead of Bernie Sanders in terms of delegates, but perhaps not at the same time.

Something like that.

In the meantime, Sanders has the most votes and the preferred candidate was that every time those people walked around in a gym or cafeteria and moved in different circles as an actual means of choosing a person to be president of the United States in this crazy situation. States of America to become archaic process.

Of course those delayed results were disputed Thursday night. Not only had most gone further, the political benefits that would have gone to the victor (apparently open to interpretation in certain circles) have long been lost. Worse, hours before the Iowa Democratic Party shared their final results, major news organizations found potential errors and inconsistencies in their accounting, leaving questions about the legitimacy of the caucus.

Although I can understand why Bernie and Pete might continue to take care of the final results and who exactly won what, everyone should have focused Monday evening on the fact that for all fixations on the Iowa Caucus because they are white, the turnout was low.

The same night that the results were released, Rachel Maddow asked the chairman of the Democratic National Commission Tom Perez for early data showing that the 2020 caucus visit seemed to be on par with 2016, when 172,000 participants took part. In 2008 there were nearly 240,000 voters.

. @ Maddow: “They did not come out in large numbers in Iowa”

Tom Perez: “If you look at all the turnout, the successes we have had for more than 3 years, I am certainly not going to sit here after a caucus and say:” There is a problem, Houston “” pic.twitter .com / 2TYl7aR3oD

– MSNBC (@MSNBC) 7 February 2020

“When I look at the numbers in general, large Democratic figures in Iowa, in the Iowa caucuses, tend to translate into victories of the Democratic Party in the general election,” Maddow explained. “Aren’t Democrats enthusiastic enough to vote and is that what those turnout numbers mean?”

Perez denied that there was a lack of enthusiasm, pointing to the turnout in the 2018 mid-term elections and the 2017 and 2019 special elections. Maddow replied, “But they did not come in large numbers in Iowa” as they added “and this was the first chance in the presidential race for Democrats to show their stuff and they didn’t come out. “

I do not think it is so much that Democrats are not involved and enthusiastic, but rather which Democrats have received the most attention so far and why those Democrats are less concerned about beating Trump.

In the same week of the lower-than-expected turnout for the Iowa Caucus, Gallup published a new survey showing that Donald Trump’s job approval score has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polls since he took office in 2017. Also 51% of the Americans view the Republican Party favorably, against 43 percent last September.

After all, it is now more popular than ever. Isn’t that terrifying? This survey can be an outlier, but it should not blind anyone to a reality that we know is true: most whites are good with Trump’s racism because they either agree completely with it, or if nothing else bothers them because the only thing they care about is who benefits them financially. The working class whites who vote against their economic interests because the highlights of their racist ego-boosts are too sweet to let go of all the attention, but in 2016 Trump won a number of white voters in every age group.

Not all whites are racist, but the majority of whites let a white supremacist ruin our lives.

Black people have known this for a long time, but the Democratic Party, along with the rest of the national media, have spent this entire nightmare of a government that has so far been behind Trump voters eating in dinners instead of the Black and Brown. people who could actually help their goofy win themselves.

Now imagine that the first was held primarily in a state like California, a state that is ethnically and politically diverse, offers early voting and truly embodies what the Democratic Party says about. Or Georgia, which is also ethnically and politically diverse and would have enabled Democrats to get a foothold in a state that could become democratic later this year. Or somewhere where there are more people who are more likely to be directly harmed by Donald Trump and his administration.

But no, they went with Iowa, a state I can appreciate given that T-Boz is from Des Moines, but in terms of influence it should never have been as important as it did. Yet we know why they did that. So sorry for those voters who participated for hours in the caucus, but the Democratic Party deserves this step.

Unfortunately, marginalized people do not deserve Donald Trump, so hope here that the Democrats learn before it is too late that their fixation on white voters helps that racist game show host who lighted his way to presidency become America’s first Fuehrer – more than to their disadvantage .

