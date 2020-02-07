Five-star Michigan kicker is eager to learn from Nordin and Moody

The Wolverines of Michigan have recently added a five-star kicker to their 2020 class. South Indiana native (Floyd Central) Cole Hussung will participate in the program as a preferred walk-on. Maize n Brew talked to Hussung about his efforts and goals at UM.

Michigan was not the only team after Hussung, he was interested in, among others, Alabama, Louisville and Tennessee, but found Michigan the ideal landing site. “You can’t find a better school with such a good soccer team as Michigan,” Hussung told Maize n Brew. “I really think that Michigan is excellent for maximizing my capacities. With great coaches who have invested their lives in the players they currently have, I have no doubt that I will reach my potential at U-of-M. “

Michigan has a new special team coordinator in Jay Harbaugh, a man who according to Hussung will help him reach his potential. “I think Jay is a great coach and a great person. I can’t wait to get to know him better and have him as a coach for my college career, “Hussung said.

Hussung’s goals in Michigan? “Becoming the best version of myself physically and mentally. And with the support that coaching staff and fans offer, I am confident that the goal is achievable, “he said.

The Wolverines have two good kickers on the roster in Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin, and Hussung is ready to compete with the two and learn from them in the process. “Undoubtedly the best of the best in the nation,” Hussung said. “I am excited to compete with them and, more importantly, learn from them.”

Hussung believes he has a strong leg, but some things need to be coordinated and generally more consistent. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, “Hussung’s long field goal in a game is 49 meters, along with multiple connections of 46, 47 and 48 meters. This (2019) season was 41 of his 63 kick-off touchbacks. In practice, his career is – long field goal for a tee 70 meters on the ground with a kick, he is hit from 65. He is connected several times from more than 60 meters from a live snap-and-hold, and as a punt he has 12 points in last season the opponent’s 20-yard line. “