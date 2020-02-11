Five smart ways to store your bras

5 Nice things5 Nice thingsJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast ‘Ask a clean person’. Every week, she gathers five essential cleaning products, tools, and organization systems to help you lead your nicest life.

Most people keep their bras completely wrong! Bra’s don’t have to be folded, which is frustrating because they frankly fold so beautifully. But it’s not great for them, and while not folding bras means they take up more storage space (sigh), it also means they last longer (yes!) If you need some bra storage and organize options , well, you’re in the right place.

A drawer organizer only for Bras

This no-frills drawer design has six compartments for most bras, as the interior dividers are made of a lightweight material for extra flexibility. It is designed to be placed in a chest of drawers to hold bras upright instead of folded, which is the ideal way to accommodate them.

$ 13

A hanging storage option

If the drawer is limited, consider a hanging bra organizer. Before you buy one, however, you must quickly find an inventory (LOL HI) of your bras and ensure that the organizer has enough compartments to keep your collection – it has 17 compartments. This model also has larger mesh storage compartments than many other similar styles, so it is suitable for bra sizes from A to D cup. But if you wear a size larger than a D-cup, skip this in favor of other options.

$ 14

A muti bra hanger

There are advantages and disadvantages to this pendant with 8 bras. A great thing is that it can hold any bra regardless of size, so it’s a good choice for people who wear larger cups – that is, very often, a limitation on other styles of bra organizers. However, what I don’t like is that it requires bras to be hung on the straps, which can cause extra stress on the fabric, which can lead to stretching or breaking.

$ 13

Stand alone bra storage

For people who have few cupboards and drawers, a stand-alone bra trash can be a valuable investment. Make sure you get one that has a cover, that helps keep bras free from dust and hair, and so on, in a way that an open bin does not. This 2-part set comes with one waste bin for five bras and one waste bin with 16 smaller partitions for storing items such as underwear, socks or stockings.

$ 13

A bra organizer for traveling

A travel bag only for bras and underwear is absolutely not necessary, but wow is it ever glam! This small case can contain four pairs of underpants and two to three bras, depending on their size and design. And because it’s made of polyester and PVC, it’s waterproof – so if anything spills into your luggage, your chic bras and panties are protected at least!

$ 9

