Five pitfalls Democratic candidates must avoid keeping the black voice News

President Donald Trump has one talent – he knows how to talk to his base, even if his chatter is overshadowed by lies. Nevertheless, Trump’s ability to captivate his supporters is a skill that our current Democratic candidates have yet to master. The better question is, in fact, why the Dems are so much more obsessed with Trump’s base than their own?

If Democrats continue to follow their old playbook, we will lose this country to Donald Trump for another four years. Black voters have long been regarded as the moral voice and are called upon to save our democracy. Dating from 1964, the black vote gave Democratic nominee Lyndon B. Johnson the presidency, which saved the country from Republican candidate Barry Goldwater, who proudly opposed the Civil Rights Act. Fast forward decades later, the historic rise of black voters in 2008 saved the country from the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression. In 2008 and 2012, for the first time in history, black voters came out in higher numbers than white voters.

Democrats need the black vote to win elections and, in an ironic turn, republicans need the vote for racial fear to do the same. Their inflammatory rhetoric refers back to the tactics of the southern strategy that Richard Nixon and Goldwater famously used during their White House campaign to address South racist whites by creating irrational fears. These days it has been reinterpreted in the perpetuation of the idea of ​​’freeloading immigrants’, the myth of black pathology and fake mood irregularities.

Democrats struggling with the black voice is already clear after this week’s debacle in Iowa where former mayor was abandoned Pete Butigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders in a virtual draw. The state of Hawkeye has a small black population and black Iowians allegedly felt completely ignored by the candidates. If there is no immediate moment from Jesus, the Dems failures are only exacerbated in the crucial primary school in South Carolina on February 29.

Even with this slow start, not everything is lost. It is possible to turn things around. Here are five pitfalls in elections that Democrats should avoid at all costs if they have any hope of beating Donald Trump in November.

Your whiteness is not a selling point

In the event of a failed presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she could talk to other white women because she was a white woman, her campaign was immediately dead in the water. Other candidates have suggested on their whiteness, or the other code word, being from the Midwest, if Senator Amy Klobuchar employs ad nauseum, but this has not given her black support. It is even a blatant selling point that she and other candidates hope that they will somehow convert white Republicans, but why?

Yes, democrats need white voters, but not in the majority. White people have voted majority Republican in every presidential election since the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Al Gore all failed with the white voice. Even President Bill Clinton the majority of white votes did not win and he won twice. Therefore, why would one of our current candidates think they have the power to convert whites who consistently vote along party lines? This talk of being attractive to the majority of white voters is misleading, especially with the help of code words such as “the real America”, “the rural America”, “the football mommy” or “working class” – as if black people cannot be real, national, working class or soccer mothers.

The sale of their whiteness will not appeal to black voters. This would be so Ben Carson and his hometown of Detroit said, “I’m black – just like you, so vote for me.”

“Not all skinfolk are chinfolk,” to quote Zora Neale Hurston, and that rule also translates to Democratic candidates who appeal to republican voters.

We are not all equal Americans

Sen. Kamala Harrispresidency was defeated with double standards based on women’s hatred and racism. She would have been an excellent president, but a mistake Harris made was her comparisons of mothers in social and economic status, in which she said: “Whether it’s a mother in Compton or a mother in Kentucky – she wakes up and has the same worries about how she started raising those babies. ”

Not really.

The mother in Kentucky does not have to explain the gap between racial wealth. The mother in Kentucky does not have to reconcile how even if her child gets a college degree, they might not earn more than their white counterpart who only has a high school diploma. The Kentucky mother does not have the “conversation” about why police are being shot as the main cause of death for young black men.

There is a tendency for Dems to be “we are all Americans!” theory. Republicans, on the other hand, love ‘different’ and benefit from increasing our differences. Our current Democratic presidential candidates must be more direct and try to show that they understand the nuances of black voters. Not to say that Senator Harris was never clear, but any sign of the “flood will lift all boats” will sink you with black voters.

We need specificity on a black agenda and what each of the democratic candidates intends to do in the best interest for our youth, the elderly and everyone in between.

A strategy with 50 states is a losing game

Sen. Bernie Sanders has been raving about the strategy of 50 states for years, with the Dems committed to spending more time and money in traditionally red states. So much so that he was in Mississippi in December 2019 and complained that President Obama received only 10 percent of white votes. He claimed that this demonstrated the “very poor work” of the Democrats and the belief that “90 percent of white people in Mississippi are not racist.”

I’m surprised that Obama even got one percent of the white vote in Mississippi. For a state that officially abolished slavery only in 2013, 10 percent of the white vote for a black candidate is a miracle. Sanders, however, continues to adhere to the mythical strategy of 50 states.

DEC 2019:

Bernie Sanders blames Democrats for getting only 10% of the white votes in Mississippi when Obama ran.

"90% of the whites in Mississippi are not racist" – racism is NEVER a factor in Bernie's eyes. NEVER.

THREAD 1 / 8pic.twitter.com / msrxm0eoCx

– José (@josecanyousee) December 5, 2019

The truth is that Democrats lose in a strategy of 50 states. Our presidential elections are won by the electoral college and unfortunately the election is only determined by a handful of states. It is a shame to use resources to get the white vote in states like Mississippi. Democrats win in swing states when black people appear in higher numbers. That’s why they need a big turnout – especially from the largest voting block, which is non-voters – in cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee.

When do you hear Republicans claiming to win New York or California? They hardly campaign in blue states and never talk about their “very bad work” of barely grabbing the black voice or the love for the oppression of the voter. Democrats can actually learn something from Trump: he speaks passionately to his base, even if it is lying – such as saying that there is a “blue collar tree” when all the facts say no and farm bankruptcies increase. Yet he maintains a bond with his MAGA fans because they feel ‘heard for the first time’. How are democrats going to make their most loyal voting block heard for the first time?

There is no strategy with 50 states, there is only a black strategy, which is basic math.

Go deeper than celebrity culture

Whether it is a large sports organization, a food franchise or our racist president, some politicians and organizations believe that we can be pacified with a beloved celebrity. As Malcolm X said, “Show me in the white community where a singer is a white leader?”

This does not mean that celebrities cannot be politically active, but the approval of a pop star or athlete will not move the needle for black voters.

How do they work for our vote? Are they knocking on the sidewalk and knocking on doors in black neighborhoods? Yes, Oprah Winfrey Adopting Barack Obama in 2008 was impactful, but this was a rare exception. She had never signed a presidential candidate and was perhaps the most influential, non-elected person in the world.

Before President Obama received the approval of a celebrity, I vividly remember that I received a phone call from a friend who lives in my hometown of Philadelphia. She said: “This guy named Obama is in North Philly. Presidential candidates are not coming to North Philly! ”

There were stories all over the country, from Detroit to Cleveland, but I have never heard anyone say that they have reconsidered a candidate because of an approval from their favorite actor. Candidates must be immersed in our communities and not just send their famous ambassadors with canned talk points to win us.

Please believe that we are more than our celebrity culture.

Be a hunter, not a lover

Senator Cory BookerThe presidential campaign was about leading with love. Hillary Clinton’s message was “Love Trumps Hate,” which seemed strange to have the name of an opponent in your slogan. The message from Trump was a simple, media and racist friendly dog ​​whistle: “We will build a wall! Mexico will pay for it!”

Democrats struggle deeply with messages. Not to say that they should lead with hatred, but to focus on a strong, fiery message that evokes the image of a hunter, not a lover.

There is only one black candidate left in the presidential race and, unfortunately, the former Government Deval PatrickThe presence is hardly noticeable. The viable were demonstrably pushed out because they were not billionaires Michael “Stop-and-Frisk” Bloomberg. If the candidates really want the black voice, they should better show that they know how to fight. We need intensity. It is disappointing that this election will not be about policy; it’s about persona. Hillary Clinton had tons of policies, but Trump’s policies were based on fiery tirades such as: “We have jobs! Well done!”

Black voters are of course not a monolith and respond differently to the message of each campaign. That said, we must all vote monolithically against the threat of white supremacy, which is the clear and present danger of this current government. If Trump’s first term was a disaster, the second term would be even more destructive. And vulnerable communities will suffer the most.

Moreover, we must select our candidates and not wait for the candidates to select us. We must hold them accountable and set specific requirements before they are elected civil servants. The endgame is to win and save our democracy. The black voice is vital for a democratic victory. Let’s see which of these candidates really listens to us.

Clay Cane is a political commentator, award-winning writer and the host of The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM.

