Five great changes and new additions

Persona 5 Royal launches next month and adds tons of new content to what is already considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Here’s what you can look forward to.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9QjlLdYK5I [/ embed]

Persona 5 Royal will fall next month. Frankly, although most Persona fans don’t need to be given a reason to play this game all over again, Atlus has added a lot of new content.

For those who may not all be aware of speed, Persona 5 Royal will add new characters, confidants, locations and stories to what was already considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Let us take a closer look at some of these new changes that I personally am most excited about.

Brand new characters

In addition to new ways to communicate with the characters we know and love, Persona 5 Royal will also introduce us to various new characters. A mysterious girl who rolls into the city at the same time as the main role, will play a major role. If the promotional material is an indication, it seems that she can even communicate with the Phantom Thieves, not just with their real counterparts.

Next to her there will be a new school advisor. A brave part-time gentleman who seems to be a big fan of the Phantom Thieves. Interactions with him will increase as the story progresses and it has been suggested that his role is significant.

If that’s not your jam, even a small child with the best raincoat ever will be called José. He seems to live entirely in Mementos, the place where the Phantom Thieves spend A LOT of time and add a crafting system to the game.